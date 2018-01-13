DEWA is Efficiency Sponsor of 11th World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will participate in the 11th World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi, as its Efficiency Sponsor. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to promote sustainability in the UAE. The Summit, which is organised by Masdar, Abu Dhabi's multi-faceted renewable energy company, will be held from 15-18 January 2018 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The Summit is part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, and will review the latest solutions and innovations in the energy production, storage, and consumption, with the participation of global experts and specialists.

“We are pleased that DEWA is participating in the World Future Energy Summit as its Efficiency Sponsor. The Summit is a prominent platform to exchange ideas and best practices, learn about the latest technologies, and best practices, as well explore investment opportunities in the clean energy sector in the regions, which is one of the most promising markets in the world. Sponsoring WFES supports DEWA’s efforts to enhance the UAE’s leadership in renewable energy investments. All our efforts integrate to develop innovative solutions and projects that contribute to building a sustainable future, for generations to come,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.