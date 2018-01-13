 
Dubai 13 Jan 2018
13 January, 2018

DEWA is Efficiency Sponsor of 11th World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi

Press Release

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will participate in the 11th World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi, as its Efficiency Sponsor. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to promote sustainability in the UAE. The Summit, which is organised by Masdar, Abu Dhabi's multi-faceted renewable energy company, will be held from 15-18 January 2018 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The Summit is part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, and will review the latest solutions and innovations in the energy production, storage, and consumption, with the participation of global experts and specialists.

“We are pleased that DEWA is participating in the World Future Energy Summit as its Efficiency Sponsor. The Summit is a prominent platform to exchange ideas and best practices, learn about the latest technologies, and best practices, as well explore investment opportunities in the clean energy sector in the regions, which is one of the most promising markets in the world. Sponsoring WFES supports DEWA’s efforts to enhance the UAE’s leadership in renewable energy investments. All our efforts integrate to develop innovative solutions and projects that contribute to building a sustainable future, for generations to come,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“At DEWA, we work under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote sustainable development. Through our participation in WFES, we aim to exchange experiences and best practices to unify efforts to combat challenges facing the energy sector. At the summit, we will highlight our efforts to support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to transform Dubai into a global hub for clean energy and green economy, and produce 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy sources by 2050. We do this through major renewable energy projects. These include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is the largest single-site solar park in the world with total investments of AED 50 billion. The solar park will produce 5,000 MW by 2030,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer praised the efforts of WFES organisers, commending the strategic partnership between DEWA and Masdar, which leads a consortium that is working on the 800MW third phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park, which will be operational in 2020.

-Ends-

