DEWA installs 3,392 smart meters in Hatta

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has installed 3,392 smart meters (1,849 for electricity and 1,543 for water) for buildings in Hatta that are based on the latest international standards in December 2017. This is part of DEWA’s Smart Applications through Smart Meters and Grids initiative to support the Smart Dubai initiative to transform Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world. This is part of the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan, launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which includes a series of initiatives and projects to achieve ambitious social, economic and cultural goals for the future of this region. “This achievement is a result of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his contribution to the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan, which is part of DEWA’s strategic plan to automate its operations and develop the meter system to ensure competitiveness and excellence in its services. DEWA is currently replacing old mechanical and electromechanical meters with new smart meters. It has also implemented several smart procedures in electricity networks, and is using SCADA systems, and smart monitoring devices, as well as control and automation systems to provide electricity and water services to the highest standards of availability, efficiency, and reliability. By 2020, we will have over 1, 200,000 smart meters in Dubai,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“The Smart Grid is a key component of DEWA’s strategy to develop advanced infrastructure to support Dubai's efforts to become a smart and happy city. We have begun to strengthen the electricity and water infrastructure to be smarter, by relying on modern smart network technologies and providing advanced features, including automatic decision making and interoperability across the entire electricity and water network. Smart Grid also supports efficiency and allows consumers to optimise consumption of energy and water. In addition, it supports the Demand Side Management Strategy, to reduce energy and water use to 30% by 2030, and also supports the Dubai Plan 2021. The Smart Grid includes plans and programmes with investments totalling AED 7 billion on 11 programmes to be completed in the short-, medium-, and long-term between 2014 and 2035,” added Al Tayer. “We aim to make Dubai a worldwide model for clean energy and green economy, while ensuring energy supply and energy efficiency. DEWA has started to build a hydroelectric power plant stored in the mountains adjacent to the Hatta dam, as well as several other development projects to be completed within 5 years. This project is the first of its kind in the region, with a capacity of 250MW. DEWA is also involved in other projects and initiatives in Hatta, along with the Shams Dubai initiative, and the establishment of an infrastructure for charging electric vehicles through the Green Charger initiative,” noted Al Tayer.

