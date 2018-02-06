DEWA inaugurates first substation at Expo 2020 Dubai and plans to complete the remaining substations in a record time

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority ( DEWA ) has commissioned the first 132/11 kV main substation for World Expo 2020, and is overseeing the completion of the remaining substations as part of its ongoing commitments. DEWA completed the infrastructure and energy projects to support Expo 2020 in a record time – two years before the official inauguration of the exhibition. This is in accordance with the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency, and supports DEWA’s vision of becoming a sustainable innovative world-class utility. This is part of DEWA's efforts to achieve comprehensive sustainable development in Dubai and the UAE, and in line with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to host the best World Expo in Dubai in 2020.

DEWA has allocated AED 4.26 billion to support the infrastructure for electricity and water at Expo 2020, since it is the first official Sustainable Energy Partner. DEWA is building three 132/11 kilovolt (kV) substations with 45 kilometres (km) of high-voltage (132kV) cables. The total cost of the electricity projects is AED 420 million. The substations are named Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity after the three subthemes of Expo 2020. DEWA aims to generate half of the energy to be used by the exhibition from clean and renewable energy sources, to promote sustainability, which is a key pillar of the exhibition. DEWA’s Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will provide Expo 2020 Dubai with a dedicated capacity of 400MW of electricity. DEWA is building a smart grid to become the first network in the world to provide the entire value chain of generation, transmission, and distribution systems to the Expo.

Mobility substation

DEWA inaugurated Mobility, the first 132/11 kV main substation, at Expo 2020 Dubai, with a conversion capacity of 150 MVA, in January 2018. Mobility is one of the substations responsible for generating electricity for the Expo 2020 Dubai. Construction began in July 2015, at a total cost of AED 173 million, comprising AED 80 million for the plant and AED 93.6 million for the 132kV cables.

Sustainability

Sustainability is the second 132/11 kV main substation at Expo 2020 Dubai. It has a conversion capacity of 150 MVA, and is 95% complete. It is expected to be inaugurated in February 2018. The total cost of the project is AED 103 million, including AED 83 million for the plant and AED 20 million for the 132kV cables.

Opportunity

The Opportunity 132/11 kV main substation at Expo 2020 Dubai is 91% complete. The substation will also have a conversion capacity of 150 MVA, and is expected to be inaugurated in February 2018. The total cost of the project is AED 142 million, comprising AED 83 million for the plant, and AED 59.7 million for the 132kV cables.

“Expo 2020 Dubai gives great importance to Sustainability, making it one of its three pillars, along with Mobility and Opportunity. Our partnership with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) supports our commitment for Expo 2020 to be sustainable during its six-month period, and beyond. From here, we decided to generate half of the energy that Expo 2020 will use from renewable energy sources. Thankfully, DEWA is building three substations located close to Expo site, called Mobility, Sustainability, and Opportunity,” said HE Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General and board representative on the higher committee of the EXPO 2020 Dubai.

“We are proud of the national organisations that are dealing with Expo as a project for our beloved homeland. We all strive to make it a success with all our expertise and potential. We follow the approved plan to establish an Expo worthy of the UAE, and establish a legacy for future generations. Therefore, it is important to have everyone’s cooperation; both citizens and organisations. This supports the Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Building the Future,’” added Al Hashimy.

“As part of our partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai, as the official Sustainable Energy Partner, we intend to speed up the completion of our projects to provide sustainable energy to the facilities of the World Expo 2020. We also aim to achieve His Highness’s vision to host the best World Expo in Dubai in 2020 and promote the UAE and Dubai’s global position. DEWA continues to provide a distinctive energy infrastructure to meet all the needs of sustainable development in the Emirate, and provide electricity and water services, according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Five-year investment strategy

“DEWA’s strategy is to invest AED 81 billion over the next five years to meet the energy needs of the Emirate. This will strengthen the UAE’s global competitiveness with a focus on green economy, by launching projects in clean and renewable energy infrastructure. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to make Dubai a global hub for clean energy and green economy, and diversify the energy mix so clean energy will generate 75% of Dubai’s total power output by 2050,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA works tirelessly to enhance infrastructure and its total production capacity, to reach 10,200MW of electricity and 470 million imperial gallons (MIGD) of desalinated water per day. A further 4,000MW of energy production will also be built. DEWA has established 235 132/11 kV substations as of the end of 2017. DEWA commissioned 15 of these substations in 2017, at a total cost of AED 1.67 billion.

Global achievements

“In terms of performance indicators, we have achieved various global achievements. For customer minutes lost per year. DEWA’s figures reached 2.68 minutes, compared to 15 minutes recorded by leading utilities in the European Union. From 2006 to 2017, DEWA’s cumulative energy production efficiency increased by 27%. DEWA has reduced losses in power transmission and distribution networks to 3.3%, compared to 6-7% in Europe and the USA. Water network losses decreased to 7.2%, compared to 15% in North America,” continued Al Tayer.

170 local and international awards in three years.

“DEWA has received over 170 prestigious local and international awards in the last three years. These help us in our gap analysis and locating opportunities for improvement, as well as other development programmes and projects. Our efforts culminated when the UAE, represented by DEWA, ranked first globally for getting electricity, according to the World Bank’s Doing Business Report 2018. The UAE achieved an exceptional mark of 99.92%, which contributed to improving the UAE’s overall ranking in the Global Competitiveness Report, from 26th place to 21st. DEWA also won the highest award in the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) Excellence Model, this year, becoming the first institution in the Middle East to receive the EFQM Award, with an excellent score 750-800. This proves the correct assessment of the DGEP and it confirms the sustainable excellence of DEWA. DEWA is the first institution outside of Europe to receive this international award as a first applicant, and now ranks in the Platinum category. This is the highest category of excellence, and DEWA is the first and only institution in this category in the energy sector,” concluded Al Tayer.

