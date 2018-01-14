DEWA highlights latest innovative clean energy projects at World Future Energy Summit 2018

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is participating in the 11th World Future Energy Summit (WFES) as its Efficiency Sponsor. This is part of DEWA’s strategy to support local and global efforts to increase the use of renewable and clean energy, and its efforts to shape the future of energy. DEWA will highlight its latest and innovative renewable-energy projects and initiatives at the accompanying exhibition. WFES is organised by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), from 15-18 January. “The UAE has established its leading position in the clean and renewable energy sector, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. This is the result of a foresighted vision that anticipates the future and prepares to export the last barrel of oil. This is done by implementing quality projects to increase the share of renewable energy in the energy mix. We are pleased to participate in the World Future Energy Summit to share our experiences and expertise, and highlight our innovative initiatives and efforts to develop disruptive technologies in renewable and clean energy. This is to keep up with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and promote research and development to develop innovative and sustainable solutions and unify efforts to address the challenges facing the energy sector,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer commended Masdar 's efforts in organising WFES, which has become an important platform for exchanging expertise and highlighting the role of the UAE in the transition towards the energy of the future. “At WFES, DEWA will highlight its efforts to develop clean-energy projects and research and development in order to support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to transform Dubai into a global hub for clean energy and green economy, and eventually provide 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050. One of DEWA’s key projects is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is the largest single-site solar energy project in the world. It will produce 5,000MW by 2030 at a total investment of AED 50 billion. When completed, the solar park will reduce 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually,” added Al Tayer.

