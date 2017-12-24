DEWA concludes Climate Change & Research in Fujairah, in partnership with Emirates Wildlife Society and WWF

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) concluded the Climate Change Research & Learning Programme (CCRLP), in Wadi Wurayah, in Fujairah, in collaboration with Emirates Wildlife Society and the World Wide Fund for Nature (EWS-WWF). Three teams consisting of 22 DEWA employees participated in the programme; part of DEWA’s efforts to raise awareness about climate change, adopt sustainable practices and reduce its environmental footprint, in the country and the region. DEWA had organized the first visit in April 2017 with young male employees from DEWA, fresh graduates, and members of DEWA’s Youth Council. The programme’s agenda includes scientific research on the impact of climate change on fresh water ecosystems and the UAE’s biological diversification through a number of lectures, panel discussions, and field research activities, under the supervision of environmental experts. The programme also includes field visits to discover the surrounding environment, that provides all participants with a rich and enjoyable scientific experience.

DEWA was keen on introducing the participants to the resilience of fresh water ecosystems and the nocturnal life of bats; ways to locate and identify trees within the Wadi using Google Earth, conducting tree mapping experiments to map out the species of plants in the Wadi. They also learned about the global and regional impacts of climate change, and the mitigation plans to combat it. “In light of DEWA’s collaboration with EWS-WWF, DEWA launched CCRLP, in Wadi Wurayah, in Fujairah, in cooperation with the Fujairah Municipality. This is part of DEWA’s keenness to have international collaboration to combat climate change, and promote sustainable development, which is based on harnessing knowledge, innovation and green growth to achieve a sustainable future. The programme promotes DEWA’s efforts in scientific research, and finding sustainable solutions to climate change. It also supports the UAE Centennial 2071 to preserve the environment for generations to come, as well as the ‘Green Economy for Sustainable Development’ long-term national initiative launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to build a green economy in the UAE. The programme also supports the Dubai Plan 2021 to establish Dubai as a smart and sustainable city, whose environmental elements are clean, healthy and sustainable,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

