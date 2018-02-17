DEWA certified as Investors in Excellence for the 4th time to be amongst the high performing organisations in the world

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has met the Investors in Excellence (IiE) standard for the fourth year in a row. This adds to DEWA’s roster of achievements. The Investors in Excellence certificate is awarded to organisations and companies that achieve advanced and remarkable results in corporate excellence, following a thorough and comprehensive assessment by Investors in Excellence. DEWA achieved a qualitative leap in its performance by obtaining results that have not been achieved before by any organisation outside the United Kingdom. “We always keep in mind the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai that we should achieve excellence and take the number one spot globally in all fields. This certificate reflects DEWA’s efforts in quality and excellence, and confirms our commitment to global best practices to improve our services and achieve the highest quality and excellence standards in our projects and initiatives. This is done with the help of a competent and professional staff who work to achieve DEWA’s vision to become a sustainable innovative world-class utility,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“We have received over 170 prestigious local and international awards in the last three years. These helped us in our locating opportunities for improvement, as well as other development programmes and projects. The UAE, represented by DEWA ranked first globally for getting electricity, according to the World Bank’s Doing Business Report 2018. The UAE achieved an exceptional mark of 99.92%, which contributed to improving the UAE’s ranking in the Global Competitiveness Report from 26th place to 21st. One of DEWA’s most prominent awards was being awarded Leading Government Entity, at the 20th Dubai Government Excellence Program (DGEP) Awards, according to the fourth-generation government excellence system. DEWA also won the highest award in the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) Excellence Model. DEWA is the first organisation outside Europe to receive this international award as a first applicant, and now ranks in the Platinum category” added Al Tayer. “In terms of performance indicators, we have achieved various global achievements. For customer minutes lost per year, DEWA’s figures reached 2.68 minutes, compared to 15 minutes recorded by leading utilities in the European Union. DEWA has reduced losses in power transmission and distribution networks to 3.3%, compared to 6-7% in Europe and the USA. Water network losses decreased to 7.1%, compared to 15% in North America,” continued Al Tayer.

