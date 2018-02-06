DEWA awards contract for the construction of 4th phase of H-Station at Al Aweer

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has awarded the contract for the construction of the 4th phase of H-Station at Al Aweer, worth AED 1.1 billion, to a consortium comprising Siemens and ELSEWEDY Power. DEWA works to enhance the quality of life in Dubai, and achieve sustainable development, while ensuring the happiness of generations to come. DEWA implements development projects for all its operations, and develops the infrastructure to improve its services to the highest standards of efficiency, reliability, and availability.

“We are working hard to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and we strive to improve our performance, productivity, and customer service. Our strategy is aligned with the UAE Centennial 2071, UAE Vision 2021 and the Dubai Plan 2021 to secure a happy and sustainable future. We work tirelessly to support the UAE in reaching first place in everything we do, and to enhance our infrastructure and our total production capacity, which currently is 10,200MW of electricity and 470 million imperial gallons (MIGD) of desalinated water per day. Currently, DEWA has over 4,000 MW of projects under construction," said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.