DEWA adopts cloud-based Predix
Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is using the industry-wide Internet of Things (IoT) platform Predix. Developed by General Electric (GE), this enables the connection of machines, data, and people to support DEWA’s digital capabilities and enable it to collect and analyse data in real time, to enhance the speed and efficiency of its operations. The move is part of DEWA’s asset management innovation programme in DEWA’s electricity and water production at its Generation division, where assets will be integrated into power plants through the application of the Predix cloud-computing platform to provide analytical solutions for Big Data. Applications include automated learning techniques and built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to predict the asset’s lifecycle and prevent future malfunctions by using a continuous asset monitoring service to pre-identify and analyse root causes. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to support innovation and keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The twin-digital concept is used on the Predix platform to build digital models of power station assets and operations. These models contribute to the management of advanced analytical applications, which in turn provide a comprehensive vision to assist in the assessment and improvement of operations. DEWA began the implementation of this initiative in the L1 station as a first step to integrate with the platform
“This achievement supports Digital DEWA, our digital arm that reimagines the concept of utilities and creates a new digital future for Dubai. Digital DEWA will enable us to apply a pioneering model for service organisations based on innovation in renewable energy, storing energy, AI and digital services. DEWA aims to disrupt the status of service organisations and transform itself into the first digital organisation in the world, with self-control systems for storing renewable energy and expanding the use of AI and digital services,” said Al Tayer.
