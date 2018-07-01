DED outsources licensing, registration services for TECOM Non-free Zone businesses to axs

In line with the government’s directive to enhance ease of doing business in the emirate, the move aims to increase the efficiency of company licensing and registration processes, and enable all TECOM organisations to complete the full spectrum of transactions under one roof without the involvement of any external service centres. Until now, TECOM’s non-free-zone business partners – unlike their free zone counterparts – were required to liaise with DED for their licensing and registration needs through multiple formal steps and procedures.

Dubai, UAE – The Business Registration and Licensing (BRL) Sector of the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with axs, TECOM Group’s smart gateway for integrated services founded in 2014, to provide licensing and registration services for TECOM Group’s non-free-zone business partners in Dubai Industrial Park, Dubai Design District (d3), and Barsha Heights.

As per the MoU, effective 1 July, axs has access to DED ’s business licensing and registration systems, and can issue, renew and cancel commercial licenses for its over 4,000 non-free-zone business partners. The agreement also mandates that 70 per cent of jobs newly created by axs should be held by UAE nationals.

Speaking on the MoU, Omar Bushahab said: "We are keen to upgrade our services to support sustainable economic development and facilitate business activity. Through our partnership with axs, we seek to streamline licensing procedures and commercial operations across the free zones in Dubai. Since axs is managed by Dubai Holding's TECOM Group, our partnership will further empower its free zone entities and improve the productivity as well as the overall economic performance of the emirate."

For his part, Dr Kazim said: “Digitalisation of services plays a key role in the country's strategy to increase its competitiveness. Under the terms of the MoU, axs now offers all the electronic services previously provided only by DED to enhance the experience of TECOM's over 4,000 business partners.”

The UAE has placed 17thworldwide in the IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2018, published by the World Competitiveness Center of the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Notably, the country ranks first in terms of business flexibility and regulatory frameworks.

Serving entities across TECOM Group’s 13 business parks, axs provides institutional services – such as licensing and registration of companies and office space leasing – as well as government services including postal and customs services, and health insurance.

Since the inception of axs, its efficient and convenient offering has earned the platform several accolades, including wins in the Government Services and Contact Centre categories at the Gulf Customer Experience Awards 2018, as well as the Government Services category at the 2017 International Business Excellence Awards.

