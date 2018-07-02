DED Ajman's business confidence index score reaches 116 points during Q1 2018

Al Bannai: ‘The confidence of the investment community is driving us forward to reach the highest levels of economic competitiveness and leadership’ UAE - The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (DED Ajman) has achieved a remarkable business confidence index score of 116 in the first half of 2018, up from 109 points in the first half of 2016. The high score, which reflects the positive prospects within the local business and investment environment, is due in part to the department’s efforts to attract more regional and global investments to Ajman and raise its international competitiveness.’

Additionally, the 7-percentage-point increase is attributed to increased demand, vibrant construction opportunities, robust exports, and higher tourist arrivals. The results also show that the business confidence index for the local small and medium enterprise (SME) sector went up to reach 114 points in the first half of this year versus 108 points during the same period of 2016. The findings cited higher corporate sales revenues due to the stability and optimism prevailing within the business environment. Zahra Al Bannai, Director of Planning and Business Development said: “The growth is the culmination of our ongoing efforts to organize economic affairs, revitalize the business sector in the emirate, and provide the economic infrastructure required to diversify the economic base and develop economic sectors. This is in line with the national directive towards placing Ajman among the most attractive destinations for investments locally and regionally. These results indicate a positive prediction for the local business environment and an optimistic view from the companies about the prospects and opportunities that are available in Ajman. This leads us to move forward to improve the services provided to the investment community and attract more investments to the vital sectors in order to realize the objectives of Ajman Vision 2021 to boost sustainable development and promote the emirate’s reputation as a global destination for trade and investment.”

