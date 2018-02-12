DC Aviation Group's Malta operations receives Air Operator Certificate

With the AOC in hand, DC Aviation Malta (DCAM) can now operate and manage third-party business aircraft commercially which includes aircraft charter under the Maltese 9H registration. The Malta location joins the company’s other regional AOC operations in Stuttgart, Dubai and Zurich. The additional AOC allows aircraft owners more flexibility in their choice of registrations and operation.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DC Aviation Group has added another feather in its hat as its operations in Malta – DC Aviation (Malta) Ltd. received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Transport Malta Civil Aviation Directorate.

“With the AOC, DCAM is now in a position to offer a great solution to business jet owners and we believe there is a real demand for such services that require the highest levels of quality and professionalism. Also with this certification, DCAM extends the geographic footprint of the DC Aviation Group which has almost 20 years’ experience operating private and business jet aircrafts to airline standards,” said Michael Kuhn, CEO at DC Aviation.

Stanley Bugeja, Managing Director at DCAM, said, “We are extremely pleased to have complied with all the regulatory requirements for receiving our AOC. The receipt of the certification tops off more than one year of hard work and I would like to congratulate and thank the entire team for their efforts.”

DCAM was founded in 2008, with the focus on providing a high-quality service to the corporate aviation industry at Malta International Airport. DCAM offers a host of services like Fixed Bases Operations, Aircraft Management, Aircraft Charter and Aircraft Handling, to Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), including Eastern European countries such as Russia and Ukraine.

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim is a joint venture between Stuttgart-based DC Aviation Group and Al-Futtaim.

About DC Aviation Al-Futtaim

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF) is a joint venture between Stuttgart-based DC Aviation GmbH, the largest operator of business jets in Germany and one of the leading operators in Europe and Dubai-based Al-Futtaim, a privately-owned UAE business conglomerate. The JV capitalises on Al-Futtaim's strong fundamentals and presence in the Middle East, and DC Aviation’s global reputation as a premium provider of aircraft management, executive charter operations, business jet maintenance and consultation services.

DCAF is the first and only fully integrated business aviation facility based out of Al Maktoum International Airport located at Dubai South (formerly Dubai World Central) with a dedicated hangar measuring 5,700sqm and a 1,300sqm exclusive VVIP lounge area designed to international standards offering customers the highest levels of comfort and privacy, shower areas and a conference room.

DCAF’s core areas of business include Aircraft Management, Maintenance, FBO and Ground handling services as well as Business jet charter.

Through their line maintenance capabilities catering to various business jets; owners and operators receive a diverse range of maintenance services, from spare parts supply, procurement, and storage, to maintenance and airworthiness certification.

The Aircraft Management division is helping business jet owners to optimise their aircraft assets, by operating aircraft in an environment in line with the highest industry standards with regards to flight safety and airworthiness. Clients also benefit from significant cost saving potential on insurance, fuel purchasing, and other relevant flight support services.

Located in a prime position just off the airport’s runway, the DCAF hanger and 7,700sqm dedicated ramp parking enables us to support, maintain and operate private and businesses jets of all sizes. Along with the VVIP lounge, 24-hour on-site security, screening facilities, customs, and immigration services customers are assured of a speedy and enjoyable travel experience.

DCAF’s business jet charter clients will benefit from the operator’s fleet size and variety ranging from efficiently sized Learjet 40 to the 46-seater Airbus 319 Corporate jet and a 24/7 operation designed to provide immediate response to requests.

For more information on DCAF’s services and offerings, please visit www.dc-aviation.ae or call +971 4 870 1800.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim is one of the most progressive regional business houses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Al-Futtaim employs in excess of 42,000 people and operates in 29 countries through more than 200 companies.

The Group has significantly expanded its business operations through a strategic acquisition plan and has entered a number of new territories, increasing its footprint beyond the GCC and Greater Middle East to encompass, Asia and East Africa. Structured into four operational divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate and retail, the success of Al-Futtaim is attributed to proactively managing change whilst upholding the values of respect, excellence, collaboration and integrity.

The majority of businesses, built on a portfolio of world leading brands, dominate their sector. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

