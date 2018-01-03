DAMAC sponsors third session of Abdulaziz Bin Humaid Leadership Program on strategic management





Ajman - Young Emiratis aspiring to become future leaders in government and industry were offered a rigorous interactive training course by Abdulaziz Bin Humaid Leadership Program (ALP) at Fairmont Hotel Dubai from December 10th to 14th. Held under the title ‘My Team’, the five-day programme, focused on critical skills to empower the young generation.



Strategic management, which is the implementation of the major goals and initiatives taken by a company's top management on behalf of owners, was the focus of ALP session three. For a hypothetical organisation, the participants had to consider resources, while assessing internal and external environments to prepare them to be strategic managers.



While the third session shed light on protocol and etiquette, health and nutrition, talent management and innovative challenges to enable the youth to play a key role in strategic leadership, it also facilitated a visit to Youth Office and Government Accelerators Department and Services 1 Center for the participants.





The Youth Office is a youth centre where young Emiratis can develop their skills, embrace their creativity and research ideas. The centre is designed for Emiratis under the age of 30 and is comprised of 12 designated areas for skills development. They include youth offices, workspaces for young professionals, entrepreneurs, scholar and coder Government Accelerators is a platform for cross sectorial government teams to address challenges and achieve ambitious goals in short periods of time, focusing on four key areas as Policies, Projects, and Services. The Government Accelerators accelerate the implementation of projects, policies and regulations and instill the culture of entrepreneurship and innovation in the Government, as well as encourage integration between Government entities and the private sector. Similarly, the Services 1 Center is a model that combines services on a single platform through one portal and with one employee representing 14 government agencies.



“ALP is committed to empowering and inspiring youth to become a driving force that fulfils the UAE’s strategic initiatives and strengthen its global position. The 20 shortlisted participants of our leadership programme will not only receive the skills to be successful, but also have an immeasurable impact in their future roles. The session on strategic management will encourage them to embrace new experiences while honing and directing their skills towards leadership," said, Eng Marwan Bin Ghalita, Vice Chairman of the AAF Board Members.





From presentations to workshops, the training programme encouraged the youth to articulate the next steps of their development journey. Additionally, the training participants also had an opportunity to visit DAMAC Properties and gain insights on their quality work and leadership protocols.



Commenting on the tour, Niall McLoughlin, SVP at DAMAC Properties, said, “We are delighted to be partnered with the Abdulaziz bin Humaid Leadership programme once again this year, and to host its students at our DAMAC Hills facilities where we shared key insights on what it takes to build a new residential community from scratch. The program’s aim to advance the skills of young aspiring Gulf nationals who are already driving change and innovation in their current roles, and have shown a capacity to take on greater leadership responsibilities in the future. We congratulate this year’s ALP5 group on their commitment and achievement in attaining leadership excellence.”



Since its establishment, ALP’s leadership training has provided a specialised and integrated curriculum, comprised of engaging and interactive topics.



“It was a transformative experience to be a part of the strategic training sessions. From the field trips to the oral presentations, the overall experience has been illuminating and allowed me to engage with new ideas,” said Tagreed Al-Mutairi from KSA, a participating student.



Sponsored by Ajman Holding and Damac, the third session of ALP not only supported individuals in acquiring and developing basic skills and key competences for strategic management, but also helped boost their leadership skills to catapult their careers to new heights.



