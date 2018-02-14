DAMAC Properties deliveries surpass 20,000 unit milestone as it reports net profit of AED 2.8 billion and booked sales of AED 7.5 billion for FY 2017

Gross Profit for the year is at AED 3.6 billion, 9% lower than last year as gross margins declined to 48.8% versus 55.9% last year. Margin decline was mainly due to international project deliveries during the year, UAE projects margin remains healthy at 52.1%.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – DAMAC Properties Dubai Co. PJSC (DFM: DAMAC) (“DAMAC” or the "Company"), announced financial results for year ended 2017, reporting total revenue of AED 7.5 billion, a 4 % increase over last year and net profit of AED 2.8 billion. DAMAC also announced it has delivered 20,236 units as of 31 December 2017, marking a milestone for the company and the industry as a whole.

Total cash and bank balances stood at AED 7.5 billion. Gross debt stood at AED 4.8 billion as at 31 December 2017. This represents a debt to equity ratio of 0.34 versus 0.30 as at 31 December 2016. Earnings per share stood at AED 0.46 for 2017. Board proposed dividend of AED 1.5 bn (AED 0.25/share) for year ended 2017 which will be paid upon approval by the relevant authorities, and the shareholders during the general assembly.

As of 31 December 2017, DAMAC’s booked sales stood at AED 7.5 billion versus AED 7 billion in 2016. The Company has completed 2,304 units during the year bringing a total of 20,236 unit deliveries to date.

“Dubai’s property market continues to show growth as increasing demand returns to the market, and this is reflected in our booked sales. Our medium to long term outlook remains positive, with continued local demand as well and stronger interest by international investors. Our major projects in Dubai including DAMAC Hills, AKOYA Oxygen and AYKON City continue to appeal to expats and international investors alike, while our diverse product portfolio continues to attract a wide variety of buyers for our off-plan and ready properties,” said Hussain Sajwani, Chairman of DAMAC Properties

DAMAC expanded its villa offering at AKOYA Oxygen, its second master community in Dubailand, introducing new villa types designed for buyers seeking value in an integrated golf community. It’s partnership with the Roberto Cavalli Group in 2017 led to the launch of the highly-successful ‘Just Cavalli’ villas, featuring the designer’s distinctive signature style.

During 2017, DAMAC delivered a total of 2,304 units comprising 1,452 units in DAMAC Hills and 852 units at its international developments, including its two-tower project in Saudi Arabia (DAMAC Esclusiva – 454 units) as well as its first project in Jordan (The Heights – 398 units) comprising three towers.

DAMAC’s residential leasing at DAMAC Hills comprised of 328 units, and is 97 percent leased out as at 31 December 2017. DAMAC also commenced operations of its 305-key DAMAC Maison Royale The Distinction, in Downtown Dubai, bringing the number of hotels in operation to six.

Construction continues on over 6,500 villas, apartments at AKOYA Oxygen, while its golf course, and community infrastructure is shaping up. The community’s amenities, including wellbeing facilities, retail outlets, as well as hospitality, food and beverage elements, are in various stages of planning and progress.

Highlights in 2017 include the inclusion of DAMAC’s stock to the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) UAE index, which measures the performance of large and mid-cap segments of the UAE market, and now consists of ten listed companies across a range of sectors including real estate, financial, industrial, telecommunications, and others.

2017 also saw DAMAC working more closely with its agent network locally and globally, having activated 226 new brokers in 2017. DAMAC also conducted 524 roadshows across 107 cities in 42 countries in 2017 alone.

“We thank the visionary leadership of Dubai’s Ruler and the Government of Dubai for their emphasis on innovation and their relentless pursuit in making Dubai one of the world’s most attractive places to live and work, placing it among the world’s most competitive cities. As Dubai continues to attract tourists from all over the world, visitors are coming and seeing business potential that Dubai offers, and are choosing to stay.” said Sajwani. “Dubai’s property sector is feeling the positive effects of the emirate’s appeal and growing sophistication on the world stage. This is evident from the growing real estate sales transactions at Dubai Land Department and we are confident of the growth prospects for the sector going forward. We thank all our stakeholders, our employees and business partners, who continued to contribute to our success in 2017,” added Sajwani.

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002 – bringing luxury living experiences to residents from all over the world. Making its mark at the highest end of stylish living, DAMAC Properties has cemented its place as the leading luxury developer in the region, offering iconic design and the utmost quality. The company’s footprint now extends across the Middle East with projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon and the United Kingdom.

As of 31st December 2017, DAMAC Properties has delivered over 20,230 homes. The company has a development portfolio of over 44,000 units at various stages of progress and planning, comprising more than 13,000 hotel rooms, serviced apartments and hotel villas, which will be managed by its hospitality arm, DAMAC Hotels & Resorts. With vision and momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle East luxury living. Visit us at www.damacproperties.com

For more information, please contact: Sherif Elghamrawy, Assistant Vice President, Corporate Communications, DAMAC Properties. Tel: +971 4 3731000 │Email: sherif.elghamrawy@damacgroup.com

