Cyber Security Awareness Roundtable Session held by FutureTEC, A Leading, Regional Information Technology Solutions Provider

Amman, Jordan – Leading, regional information technology solutions provider, FutureTEC (Future Technology Systems Company) hosted a Cyber Security Awareness Roundtable Session on Tuesday, 13 February 2018, covering a wide range of topics intended to provide awareness to the Jordanian professional community on the value and significance of proactive information security systems for businesses of all sizes. Experts from the Government, Banking, and Corporate sectors attended the session. Using a dynamic, multi-dimensional, and interactive approach, FutureTEC presented case studies of the top hacks in the region and overall security threats and challenges faced by Chief Information Security Officers today, to drive the importance of developing competencies and techniques companies and personnel need when facing such threats. With over 60% of external attacks targeting employees via social engineering, FutureTEC also presented a live demo featuring these attacks and the affect they can have on personnel, systems, and businesses.

“We approach organizations as Information Security Advisors aiming to keep them up-to-date and fully aware of the latest evolving threats and the Information Security best practices to protect their IT Environments and businesses”…said Feras Al-Oqlah, Founder & CEO of FutureTEC. Our objective from such activities is to help educate our clients and offer them our assistance when needed to build a proper and solid Information Security environment and be ready to respond to any sort of threats…continued Feras.

