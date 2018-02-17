Cyber Security Awareness Roundtable Session held by FutureTEC, A Leading, Regional Information Technology Solutions Provider
Amman, Jordan – Leading, regional information technology solutions provider, FutureTEC (Future Technology Systems Company) hosted a Cyber Security Awareness Roundtable Session on Tuesday, 13 February 2018, covering a wide range of topics intended to provide awareness to the Jordanian professional community on the value and significance of proactive information security systems for businesses of all sizes. Experts from the Government, Banking, and Corporate sectors attended the session.
Using a dynamic, multi-dimensional, and interactive approach, FutureTEC presented case studies of the top hacks in the region and overall security threats and challenges faced by Chief Information Security Officers today, to drive the importance of developing competencies and techniques companies and personnel need when facing such threats. With over 60% of external attacks targeting employees via social engineering, FutureTEC also presented a live demo featuring these attacks and the affect they can have on personnel, systems, and businesses.
Our objective from such activities is to help educate our clients and offer them our assistance when needed to build a proper and solid Information Security environment and be ready to respond to any sort of threats…continued Feras.
Future Technology Systems Company - FutureTEC is a Regional Leading Information Technology Solutions Provider, delivering world-class Information Security, Information Management, and Business Solutions.
Utilizing decades of accumulated staff expertise, FutureTEC provides unparalleled solutions to help clients design, manage, and secure their information-driven world more efficiently.
With a corporate philosophy focused on clients, FutureTEC continues to work with strategic, multi-national technology entities to provide a range of miscellaneous IT services to small, medium, and large enterprises, delivering special value and exceeding client expectations.
