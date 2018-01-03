Cyber Gear and Retail Boutique sign collaboration agreement
Dubai, UAE: Cyber Gear, the award winning digital agency based in Dubai has entered in to a collaboration with Retail Boutique, a strategic retail consultancy. As per the contract, Cyber Gear will be the digital arm for providing web development, mobile apps and digital campaigns for Retail Boutique clients.
Irina Cooper, the Founder and Executive Director of Retail Boutique, stated “For as long as I can remember, I have dealt with Cyber Gear as an internet services provider during my long journey in the retail industry. We are delighted to partner with Cyber Gear for extending our digital footprint in the region. We are confident that our relationship will empower us to reach out to new clients in the region for strategic retail consultancy.”
About Cyber Gear
Since 1996, Cyber Gear has been a pre-eminent force in the e-business industry by developing award winning web and mobile projects. Positioned as an industry leader, Cyber Gear provides state-of-the-art internet solutions to a large number of multinational, government and private sector organisations.
About Retail Boutique
Retail Boutique is a fully-fledged retail advisory agency based in Dubai, made up of seasoned retail professionals with extensive local, regional and international experience in all fields of the retail spectrum, both as retailers and landlords.
With focus on implementing the best industry practices, Retail Boutique provides strategic consultation and brokerage services on all aspects of retail and shopping centre operations, ensuring that they consistently exceed their customers’ expectations, increase sales and margin results.© Press Release 2018