 
Dubai 03 Jan 2018
#technology | 03 January, 2018

Cyber Gear and Retail Boutique sign collaboration agreement

Press Release

Dubai, UAE: Cyber Gear, the award winning digital agency based in Dubai has entered in to a collaboration with Retail Boutique, a strategic retail consultancy. As per the contract, Cyber Gear will be the digital arm for providing web development, mobile apps and digital campaigns for Retail Boutique clients.

Irina Cooper, the Founder and Executive Director of Retail Boutique, stated “For as long as I can remember, I have dealt with Cyber Gear as an internet services provider during my long journey in the retail industry. We are delighted to partner with Cyber Gear for extending our digital footprint in the region. We are confident that our relationship will empower us to reach out to new clients in the region for strategic retail consultancy.”

Sharad Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Cyber Gear added, “Irina with her years of experience in the retail industry is offering a full suite of retail management services to local and international clients. We see a great synergy between our two organisations to leverage our respective areas of expertise to offer a turnkey solution to retails in the ‘brick and mortar’ and digital economy.”

About Cyber Gear
Since 1996, Cyber Gear has been a pre-eminent force in the e-business industry by developing award winning web and mobile projects. Positioned as an industry leader, Cyber Gear provides state-of-the-art internet solutions to a large number of multinational, government and private sector organisations.

Cyber Gear services include design of web sites, intranets, e-CRM, e-business, CMS, e-commerce & mobile applications, Social Media, IoT and e-marketing. Cyber Gear has signed contracts with leading retail, educational, financial and healthcare sector organisations for implementing web based projects. These include Abu Dhabi National Hotels, Sahara Centre, Mega Mall, F&B Business solutions, British University in Dubai, Rochester Institute of Technology, Emirates Development Bank, Gulf Capital, MENA PEA, Canadian Specialist Hospital and Mediclinic.

About Retail Boutique
Retail Boutique is a fully-fledged retail advisory agency based in Dubai, made up of seasoned retail professionals with extensive local, regional and international experience in all fields of the retail spectrum, both as retailers and landlords.

With focus on implementing the best industry practices, Retail Boutique provides strategic consultation and brokerage services on all aspects of retail and shopping centre operations, ensuring that they consistently exceed their customers’ expectations, increase sales and margin results.

