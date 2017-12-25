Customised deals at Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort draw GCC visitors
Of the guests that visited the resort in 2017, 12 per cent were GCC visitors, who look for real, authentic experiences
El Jadida, Morocco: Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort is fast emerging as North Africa’s tourism hotspot attracting a wide segment of tourist population from GCC countries.
The luxurious Moroccan resort has weaved several offers for GCC guests including ‘Your Holidays in Ocean View’, which starts at MAD 2650 per night; ‘Unlimited Golf Offer’ at MAD 2300 per night; ’30 Days Advance Purchase’, which offers visitors a special 15 per cent off, ‘Family Holidays in Mazagan’ starting at MAD 1800 per night and ‘Emirates Skywards Special Offer’, which allows the visitors to enjoy exclusive benefits and earn 1Miles for every $1 US Dollar spent on accommodation when booked via this website or reservations call numbers. Additionally, the resort has also crafted deals for its GCC tourists including ‘Etihad Guest Members Offer’ and ‘Exclusive AlFursan members offer’.
Every year, Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort builds and develops tailored deals for its guests to help them explore the undiscovered, authentic experiences of the resort and Morocco.
Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort is regarded as one of the most luxurious preferred destinations for tourists who are looking for an Arabian environment. The resort has been continuously involved in several corporate social responsibility programs to make a difference to its immediate and surrounding communities.
