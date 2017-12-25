Customised deals at Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort draw GCC visitors

Of the guests that visited the resort in 2017, 12 per cent were GCC visitors, who look for real, authentic experiences El Jadida, Morocco: Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort is fast emerging as North Africa’s tourism hotspot attracting a wide segment of tourist population from GCC countries.

“In the past few months, Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort has witnessed incredible growth from GCC visitors. Of the guests that visited the resort, 12per cent were GCC visitors, who look for real, authentic experiences. At Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort, we have crafted some special offers which not only serve as an attraction for the GCC visitors, but also align with their idea of ‘memorable holiday experiences’,” said Khadija El Idrissi, Director of Communication and Public Relations at Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort. The luxurious Moroccan resort has weaved several offers for GCC guests including ‘Your Holidays in Ocean View’, which starts at MAD 2650 per night; ‘Unlimited Golf Offer’ at MAD 2300 per night; ’30 Days Advance Purchase’, which offers visitors a special 15 per cent off, ‘Family Holidays in Mazagan’ starting at MAD 1800 per night and ‘Emirates Skywards Special Offer’, which allows the visitors to enjoy exclusive benefits and earn 1Miles for every $1 US Dollar spent on accommodation when booked via this website or reservations call numbers. Additionally, the resort has also crafted deals for its GCC tourists including ‘Etihad Guest Members Offer’ and ‘Exclusive AlFursan members offer’.

