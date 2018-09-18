Crypto-currencies risks addressed in the annual OIC-CERT Cybersecurity drill
The Oman Computer Emergency Readiness Team (OCERT) at the Information Technology Authority hosted and organized the annual Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-CERT) cyber security drill. The drill addresses Crypto-currencies risks and emerging threats and is conducted online.
The annual drill aims to test the communication capabilities of the OIC- CERT member countries, check the processes and procedures in managing contingencies test the technical competencies of participating teams; and simulate cross border cooperation in mitigating information security incidents.
This year 15 countries are participating in the drill including, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia. Morocco, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Pakistan, Tunisia, Sudan, Sri Lanka, UAE, India and Taiwan.
OIC-CERT annual drill comes in line with the latest developments in the digital currency and the risks and threats surrounding it. The exercise simulates the attack of networks and systems of financial institutions to exploit the possibilities of these networks and systems to issue new digital currencies. The teams participate in the search process to investigate the type and source of the hacking process of those networks and systems.
About OIC
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is the second largest intergovernmental organization after the United Nations, with 57 member states on four continents. OIC-CERT provides a platform for member countries to explore and to develop collaborative initiatives and possible partnerships in matters pertaining to cyber security.
About
ITA is a Public Authority created by Royal Degree 52/2006. ITA endeavours to consolidate and implement the Digital Oman strategy to transform the Sultanate of Oman into a knowledge-based economy for the achievement of social and economic benefits to Omani society. ITA’s vision is ‘Transforming Oman, Empowering You’. For more information, visit www.ita.gov.om or email to eoman@ita.gov.om.
