Criteo Invests $20mln in Paris AI Lab

Dubai, UAE — Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the advertising platform for the open Internet, today announced the launch of the Criteo AI Lab, a center of excellence dedicated to the creation, experimentation and at-scale deployment of machine learning technology. Backed by an investment of €20M over three years, the lab will be involved in research related to building deep models that are interpretable, transparent and user-centric. Criteo is investing in the people and infrastructure needed to make Criteo a leader in deep learning for advertising. Criteo’s AI Lab will conduct experiments that will shape industry standards for performance measurement and best practices, as well as lead the conversation around responsible use of data. The lab’s team, led by Suju Rajan, Vice President, Head of Research at Criteo, will develop experiments with customers and partners, while maintaining a culture of openness, publishing the research to promote innovation across the entire industry.

“Criteo possesses very large datasets and computational power, combined with an innovative culture and talents. We believe this is the perfect mix to succeed in Artificial Intelligence,” said JB Rudelle, Chief Executive Officer, Criteo. “I’m also proud that Criteo has established Paris as an international hub for AI research in advertising technology.” With the AI Lab, Criteo will push the limits of deep learning and AI. The lab leads the company’s efforts to educate the industry on the benefits of artificial intelligence and machine learning, developing educational resources, training materials, and research reports. In order to further the industry’s goals, Criteo’s researchers will publish their findings in a variety of public forums, as well as open-source their tools.

