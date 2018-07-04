Criteo Invests $20mln in Paris AI Lab
Dubai, UAE — Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the advertising platform for the open Internet, today announced the launch of the Criteo AI Lab, a center of excellence dedicated to the creation, experimentation and at-scale deployment of machine learning technology. Backed by an investment of €20M over three years, the lab will be involved in research related to building deep models that are interpretable, transparent and user-centric.
Criteo is investing in the people and infrastructure needed to make Criteo a leader in deep learning for advertising. Criteo’s AI Lab will conduct experiments that will shape industry standards for performance measurement and best practices, as well as lead the conversation around responsible use of data. The lab’s team, led by Suju Rajan, Vice President, Head of Research at Criteo, will develop experiments with customers and partners, while maintaining a culture of openness, publishing the research to promote innovation across the entire industry.
With the AI Lab, Criteo will push the limits of deep learning and AI. The lab leads the company’s efforts to educate the industry on the benefits of artificial intelligence and machine learning, developing educational resources, training materials, and research reports. In order to further the industry’s goals, Criteo’s researchers will publish their findings in a variety of public forums, as well as open-source their tools.
To achieve its objectives for the lab, Criteo will be expanding its presence in France and recruiting world-class talent to tackle AI advancement. Criteo’s AI Lab is setting out to change the interaction between consumers, advertisers, and publishers. By bridging theory and practice, Criteo is building the next generation of digital advertising technologies to meaningfully impact more than a billion internet users.
About Criteo
Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the advertising platform of choice of the open Internet, an ecosystem that favors neutrality, transparency and inclusiveness. 2,700 Criteo team members partner with over 18,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.
Media Contact:
Mara Carpencu
Associate Account Director, BPG C&W
+971 4 506 5563
Siddhi Sainani
Senior Account Executive, BPG C&W
+971 4 506 5582
