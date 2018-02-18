 
Dubai 18 Feb 2018
#RETAIL | 18 February, 2018

CrediMax launches The Entertainer App

CrediMax launches The Entertainer App
Press Release

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: CrediMax is excited to announce the launch of The Entertainer application exclusively for CrediMax cardholders through its Mobile application, providing a wide range of exciting instant rewards.

CrediMax is the first credit card company to launch The Entertainer within its Mobile application, where cardholders can now enjoy over 450 ‘buy one, get one free’ offers in Bahrain, Dubai and London, from certain restaurants, beauty salons, and spa and entertainment shops.

“We are very pleased to be exclusively launching The Entertainer application in Bahrain, as we continuously work to provide new benefits that enhance our customers experience when using our cards. CrediMax has always focused its efforts on ensuring that we continuously meet and exceed our customers’ expectations and thus we are offering The Entertainer for free to our cardholders giving them instant rewards for their usage.” commented Chief Executive of CrediMax, Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza.

“The Entertainer offers can be redeemed through CrediMax’s Mobile application which is available for CrediMax cardholders and we hope they enjoy the great offers available here in Bahrain and abroad” he added.

For more details on the CrediMax and The Entertainer offers and terms and conditions, and to download the Mobile Application, please call 17117117 or visit www.credimax.com.bh 

-Ends-

 

