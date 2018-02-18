CrediMax launches The Entertainer App

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: CrediMax is excited to announce the launch of The Entertainer application exclusively for CrediMax cardholders through its Mobile application, providing a wide range of exciting instant rewards.

CrediMax is the first credit card company to launch The Entertainer within its Mobile application, where cardholders can now enjoy over 450 ‘buy one, get one free’ offers in Bahrain, Dubai and London, from certain restaurants, beauty salons, and spa and entertainment shops.