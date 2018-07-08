CrediMax and Al Muntazah Markets MaxWallet Partnership
Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: CrediMax is pleased to announce its partnership with Al Muntazah Markets providing MaxWallet payment solution to its loyal customers. The signing ceremony took place at CrediMax HQ in the presence of Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza, CrediMax CE and Mr. A.Moneem Al Ameer, Al Meer Group Partner – Board Member and Mr. Jalal Al Ameer, General Manager and CrediMax officials.
For more information on MaxWallet’s offers and promotions, please call 17117117 or visit www.credimax.com.bh
