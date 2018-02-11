Cream rises to the top! Middle East's leading dairy foodservice supplier to launch latest innovations at Gulfood 2018

Capitalising on the shift towards high-quality nutrition and premiumisation in the Middle East region, Anchor Food Professionals is creating new foodservice solutions tailored to preferences in the Middle East region, while leveraging the high-quality and tasty flavour of New Zealand’s rich and creamy dairy products.

Dubai: Fonterra’s foodservice business Anchor Food Professionals is making an innovative return to Gulfood 2018 with more new-to-market products to meet evolving consumer demand. This follows its successful debut at the world’s largest food and beverage trade show last year.

With the Middle East and Asia (MEA) dairy market expected to grow at 4 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2022, the MEA region is predicted to outperform world sales, according to a report by Euromonitor International.

· A newthat offers chefs a softer texture with which they prefer working, as well as richer cream cheese flavor and better bake stability

· Fonterra Shredded Mozzarella—100 per cent dairy, highly-functional, shredded mozzarella cheese which provides a superb balance of pleasant, creamy taste and savoury notes perfect for any type of pizza sauce and topping

· The upcoming Red Cow White Cheese, a multi-purpose, bake stable, creamy white cheese with a flavour profile fit for the Middle East market, launching early this year

Alastair Bruce, General Manager, GCC Foodservice, Anchor Food Professionals, said, “With a partnership approach and leveraging customer insights, Anchor Food Professionals is committed to providing customers with innovative solutions in response to evolving consumer demands, premium products specifically designed for foodservice conditions, and menu innovations that create a critical edge to businesses in an increasingly competitive industry.”

The international dairy foodservice leader experienced strong double digit sales growth in the Middle East last year.

Mr Bruce added, “As consumers get busier around the world, the demand to eat high-quality food out of home is rising quickly, making the foodservice sector the fastest growing food category in the world.

“Driven by a growing class of young, educated and rich consumers, F&B outlets are challenged to meet increasingly sophisticated demands, with more convenience, smarter service, and premium options.”

“Gulfood is the perfect platform to exhibit our latest innovations. Following a hugely successful show last year, our aim for Gulfood 2018 is to further strengthen our brand and what we stand for – innovative dairy products and solutions that drive growth and profit for our customers,” he said.

From its Gulfood exhibition stand, Anchor Food Professionals’ resident Chef Manfred Kohlen will exhibit quick kitchen demonstrations of each of the brand’s new products’ features and benefits, as well as tasting sessions for its range of cheese, butter, creams and cream cheese.

Anchor Food Professionals is a market-leading supplier of dairy products and solutions to about 7,000 food and beverage establishments including quick service restaurants, bakeries, catering businesses, and hotels in the Middle East. It has offices and distributors in the UAE, Oman, KSA, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Lebanon.

The Anchor Food Professionals exhibit is at Hall 1 (Dairy), Stand D1-2, at Gulfood 2018, taking place from February 18 to 22 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

About Anchor Food Professionals

Anchor Food Professionals, a business unit of Fonterra, is the leading supplier of dairy products and services tailored to the needs of foodservice operators across Asia and the Middle East. It has offices in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka and Mauritius, and is also represented through local partners in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman. Its extensive product range encompasses specialised creams for whipping and cooking, natural and processed cheeses, cream cheese, milk, and a range of butters for bakery and hot kitchen applications – all supported by an uncompromised commitment to quality and service. With a dedicated team that includes experienced technicians, chefs, and marketing professionals, Anchor Food Professionals’ depth of skills means that it can provide solutions that meet the needs of customers across all segments of the foodservice industry. These include multi-national restaurant chains and hotel kitchens through to independent bakeries and caterers.

About Fonterra

Fonterra is a global leader in dairy nutrition – the preferred supplier of dairy ingredients to many of the world’s leading food companies. Fonterra is also a market leader with our own consumer dairy brands in Australia/New Zealand, Asia/Africa, Middle East and Latin America. The farmer-owned New Zealand co-operative is the largest processor of milk in the world, producing more than two million tonnes of dairy ingredients, value added dairy ingredients, specialty ingredients and consumer products every year. Drawing on generations of dairy expertise, Fonterra is one of the largest investors in dairy based research and innovation in the world. Our more than 22,000 staff work across the dairy spectrum from advising farmers on sustainable farming and milk production, to ensuring we live up to exacting quality standards and delivering every day on our customer promise in more than 100 markets around the world. Fonterra has supported the growth of dairy consumption across the region for more than 40 years. We opened our first regional office in Tehran in the mid-70s, before relocating to Bahrain and then moving our MEA head office to Dubai in 2005.Fonterra is also a major supplier of high quality dairy ingredients to many Middle Eastern food and beverage manufacturers.

