Cosentino 'City' opens its doors to the Architecture and Design community in the Middle East

Contemporary and minimalistic, the City’s monochromatic scheme subtly features a range of surfaces from Cosentino brands Silestone® and Dekton®. Visitors can ease into the space and discover at their leisure the group’s products and its vast array of applications from flooring to façades, kitchen and bathroom countertops and more.

Cosentino Group, world leader in the production and distribution of innovative surfaces for the architecture and design industry, recently opened the doors to its 10 th global Cosentino City showroom at Dubai Design District (d3), home to the region’s growing community of creative thinkers. With a total floorspace of 300m 2 , this innovative ‘City’ showroom model, first introduced four years ago by the Group, is designed as an information and service centre for architects and interior designers rather than as a conventional showroom.

At the heart of the City is situated an Interative room where visitors with can engage with the physical samples and virtually access the entire sample catalogue using touchscreen technology. The experience is further enhanced by an interactive program that allows visitors to design and explore the best options for façades, kitchens and bathrooms at the push of a button. The City also houses a plush lounge for causal meetings and corporate style meeting spaces for more formal interactions.

At the entrance, the visitor is greeted by a striking Arabesque wall designed with opulent semi-precious stone panels. Going past the entrance lobby, the space opens into a generous area revealing a fully functioning custom designed kitchen in Silestone® and Dekton®.

Talking about the ‘City’, Eddy Abou Khalil, General manager at Cosentino Middle East said, “Our aim is to offer our visitors a sensorial and interactive experience. Designers will be able to define, create and visualise their projects using the latest digital applications and technology, supported by the service offered by our team of specialised professionals.”

Cosentino has committed an investment of over AED 2 million to build this City replete with next-generation resources, interactive displays and exhibition and work areas, with the objective of building closer realationships with customers, partners and the design community at large. “Like our other showrooms in New York, Sydney, London, Milan and Madrid, the Dubai City will also be a place for the community to network and collaborate . Cosentino City Dubai will be a hub for creativity and action and we will be hosting various events throught the year at our versatile space. We are keen to support the design ecosystem in the Middle East. Our doors are always open.” concluded Eddy.



About the Cosentino Group

The Cosentino Group is a global, family-owned company that produces and distributes high value innovative surfaces for architecture and design. As a leading company, Cosentino imagines and anticipates together with its customers and partners design solutions that offer value and inspiration to people’ lives. This goal is made possible by pioneering brands that are leaders in their respective segments such as Silestone®, Dekton® and Sensa by Cosentino®. Technologically advanced surfaces, which allow the creation of unique designs for the home and public spaces.

The group bases its development on international expansion, an innovative research and development program, respect for the environment and sustainability, and its ongoing corporate commitment to society and the local communities where it operates, education, equality and health & safety.

The Cosentino Group currently distributes its products and brands in more than 80 countries, from its headquarters in Almeria (Spain). Currently Cosentino is present in 32 countries, with its own assets in 29 of them. The group has seven factories (six in Almería (Spain and one in Brazil), one intelligent logistic platform in Spain, and more than 120 commercial and business units throughout the world. More than 90% of Cosentino Group’s financial turnover comes from international markets.

The Group’s Middle East operations hub is the brand new Cosentino City showroom located in d3, catering to projects across the GCC, Jordan and Lebanon.

