Corporate bond issuance hit record high of RM124.9 billion in 2017
The latest edition of RAM Ratings’ Bond Market Monthly highlights that gross issuance of corporate bonds hit a record high of RM124.9 billion in 2017, surpassing our expectation of RM105 billion-RM115 billion. The last time gross issuance reached such a lofty level was in 2012, clocking in at RM121.1 billion. The robust issuance in 2017 was supported by both sub-segments of the corporate bond market, i.e. quasi-government and private, which posted double-digit y-o-y growth rates of 46.1% and 45.6%, respectively. “The bond market will remain robust this year, with RM90 billion-RM100 billion of gross corporate bond issuance expected. This will again likely be driven by a healthy pipeline of issuances from the financial institutions and infrastructure & utilities sectors, which have traditionally issued the lion’s share of the market’s corporate bonds,” observes RAM’s Head of Research, Kristina Fong.
Last year, total issuance of MGS and GII came in at RM113.9 billion – surpassing our projection of RM100 billion-RM110 billion. Taking into account the Government’s deficit financing needs and the RM62.8 billion of MGS and GII set to mature this year, we expect gross issuance of long-term government debt securities to sum up to RM100 billion-RM110 billion in 2018.
Moving forward, the Malaysian bond market is anticipated to experience pressure from the outflow of foreign investors this year, stemming from external global developments such as the relative pace and timing of future monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve. That said, the brighter outlook for the ringgit – which has so far maintained its uptrend against the greenback in January, having appreciated more than 3% since end-December 2017 – may offer some support to foreign investments. Moreover, the market remains vulnerable to geopolitical risk – a major driver of market uncertainties in 2018.
RAM Ratings receives compensation for its rating services, normally paid by the issuers of such securities or the rated entity, and sometimes third parties participating in marketing the securities, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, underwriters, etc. The receipt of this compensation has no influence on RAM Ratings’ credit opinions or other analytical processes. In all instances, RAM Ratings is committed to preserving the objectivity, integrity and independence of its ratings. Rating fees are communicated to clients prior to the issuance of rating opinions. While RAM Ratings reserves the right to disseminate the ratings, it receives no payment for doing so, except for subscriptions to its publications.
Similarly, the disclaimers above also apply to RAM Ratings’ credit-related analyses and commentaries, where relevant.
Published by RAM Rating Services Berhad