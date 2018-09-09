Copthorne Kuwait City Hotel names Alaa Selim as new General Manager

He joins Copthorne Kuwait City Hotel with more than 20 years of experience in hotel operations, most recently as the General Manager of Copthorne Al Jahra Hotel & Resort in Kuwait, also part of the Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Middle East & Africa brand.

Selim will oversee the operations of the 169-room Copthorne Kuwait City Hotel (formerly known as Holiday Inn Downtown) and will lead his team in positioning it as the top preferred hotel in the city of Kuwait.

With his extensive knowledge and experience of the Kuwait hotel market, Selim will be a great asset to Copthorne Kuwait City Hotel, which will be shortly celebrating its first anniversary as a Millennium hotel in January 2019.

Commenting on his new appointment, Selim said: “I am thrilled to be given this wonderful opportunity as General Manager at Copthorne Kuwait City Hotel. I am also fortunate to work with a very dynamic and motivated team. I look forward to continuing to provide guests with memorable experiences and uphold the great reputation of which the property has become known for while striving to further enhance service quality and brand value in the future."

