Copthorne Kuwait City Hotel names Alaa Selim as new General Manager
Copthorne Kuwait City Hotel announces the appointment of its new general manager, Alaa Selim.
He joins Copthorne Kuwait City Hotel with more than 20 years of experience in hotel operations, most recently as the General Manager of Copthorne Al Jahra Hotel & Resort in Kuwait, also part of the Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Middle East & Africa brand.
Selim will oversee the operations of the 169-room Copthorne Kuwait City Hotel (formerly known as Holiday Inn Downtown) and will lead his team in positioning it as the top preferred hotel in the city of Kuwait.
With his extensive knowledge and experience of the Kuwait hotel market, Selim will be a great asset to Copthorne Kuwait City Hotel, which will be shortly celebrating its first anniversary as a Millennium hotel in January 2019.
Commenting on his new appointment, Selim said: “I am thrilled to be given this wonderful opportunity as General Manager at Copthorne Kuwait City Hotel. I am also fortunate to work with a very dynamic and motivated team. I look forward to continuing to provide guests with memorable experiences and uphold the great reputation of which the property has become known for while striving to further enhance service quality and brand value in the future."
-Ends-© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.