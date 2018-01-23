Copthorne Hotel Dubai sees robust growth in MICE market

Dubai, UAE - Copthorne Hotel Dubai , the popular hotel located in Port Saeed in Deira, continues to attract the fast growing meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector and has witnessed a 12% increase in bookings in 2017.

Glenn Nobbs, General Manager, said “MICE is a very promising segment of business, thus a lot of efforts and policies have been put in place for Dubai to become a leading destination for international business events. They are a major contributor to Dubai’s GDP, so targeting the MICE segment is always an important part of our strategy as it draws significant revenue for the hotel and also contributes towards high profile exposure.”

According to International Meetings Statistics Report, the growth rate of the MICE industry in Dubai is expected to pass $1.39 billion and will increase by 7% each year until 2020. Dubai is the most popular destination for trade shows and exhibitions in the Middle East thanks to the quality of its tourism and hospitality industry. The region is also taking steps and is striving to be ranked among the top 10 destinations globally. Reports from DWTC indicated that in 2016, the hub reported 11% year-on-year footfall increase, attracting attendance from 185 countries with 51,711 exhibiting companies, of which nearly 70% were foreign exhibitors.

The hotel’s strategic location is one its key selling points, providing easy access to private and public transportation to reach key exhibition locations. Its 210 spacious rooms and suites are well-equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity and work areas are available for delegates who wish to continue the work after attending a day’s meeting, convention or exhibition. The spacious two-bedroom suites are suited for delegates who want to invite their family to visit the city.

After a stressful day, guests can relax at the temperature controlled swimming pool with sundeck and lounge chairs, de-stress at the sauna and steam room or with a massage in the Spa, energize at the fully fitted health club or simply enjoy the food at various in house dining outlets.

“Many travelers capitalize on their business trips, by adding a leisure component to it, either bringing the family, or at least exploring the city after their meetings and conferences are over. These “bleisure” travelers give us an opportunity to highlight the unique social and cultural value the city can offer and create a new revenue stream for the country,” added Nobbs.

Copthorne Hotel Dubai is currently offering special day delegate packages for MICE and rates are flexible depending on the needs and requirements of the travelers. Business professionals and delegates can also choose from the hotel’s selection of meeting spaces and boardrooms which can accommodate between 18 to 60 guests.

The rooms can be set-up according to the required meeting space and are equipped with audiovisual facilities, Wi-Fi and telecommunications devices. With natural sunlight available in three of the hotel’s five meeting rooms, business meetings can be conducted in an efficient and productive manner.

The hotel’s Crystal Restaurant is also an ideal venue for group or corporate dinners while the Gazebo Terrace is an alternative for those planning to conduct outdoor gatherings.

For more information or to inquire about rates and bookings, please call +971 4 295 0500 or email sales.cdxb@millenniumhotels.com.

