Consul-General of Japan in Dubai visits Sharjah Book Authority
Sharjah - HE Akima Umezawa, Consul-General of Japan in Dubai, has visited the headquarters of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) to discuss potential business opportunities and ways to enhance cultural relations through partnerships.
The Consul-General and the accompanying delegation were welcomed by HE Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, who showcased SBA’s efforts to support the local cultural movement and enhance the UAE’s participation in events at regional and international levels. The delegation also participated in a tour to Sharjah Publishing City, the world's first free zone dedicated exclusively to serving the global publishing and printing industry.
Al Ameri highlighted the services and facilities available in Sharjah Publishing City including its unique printing logistics, marketing and distribution services. He also underscored its prime location at the crossroads of East and West and the merits of having direct access the MENA, Africa and Asia markets, making Sharjah one of the most strategically advantageous destinations for international book traders and publishers.
The Consul-General praised Sharjah’s efforts in promoting cultural relationships and stressed the keenness of publishers and writers in Japan to participate in the artistic and creative events organised by Sharjah.
HE Umezawa said that Sharjah Publishing City offers an ideal platform for Japanese publishers thanks to its investor-centric benefits, incentives and high volume capacity. It also gives them great opportunities to enter one of the most lucrative markets for books in the Arab World and Middle East.
Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) was launched in December 2014. Its mandate includes enhancing investment in creative industries, building a global platform for culture and knowledge exchange, highlighting the importance of books in today's multimedia world, especially in light of the rapid technical developments. The authority aims to attract relevant bodies and figures operating in the cultural sector in general and to support book publishing, printing, translation and documentation in particular.
