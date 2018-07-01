Consul-General of Japan in Dubai visits Sharjah Book Authority

Sharjah - HE Akima Umezawa, Consul-General of Japan in Dubai, has visited the headquarters of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) to discuss potential business opportunities and ways to enhance cultural relations through partnerships. The Consul-General and the accompanying delegation were welcomed by HE Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, who showcased SBA’s efforts to support the local cultural movement and enhance the UAE’s participation in events at regional and international levels. The delegation also participated in a tour to Sharjah Publishing City, the world's first free zone dedicated exclusively to serving the global publishing and printing industry.

Al Ameri said: “Sharjah Book Authority embraces all forms of cultural cooperation and collaboration across the world. Inspired by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the authority offers a platform for intellectual exchange and dialogue between members of diverse communities and societies.” Al Ameri highlighted the services and facilities available in Sharjah Publishing City including its unique printing logistics, marketing and distribution services. He also underscored its prime location at the crossroads of East and West and the merits of having direct access the MENA, Africa and Asia markets, making Sharjah one of the most strategically advantageous destinations for international book traders and publishers.

