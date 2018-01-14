Construction audit & inspection tasks in major public & development projects to be outsourced to Third Party

HE Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, General Manager of Abu Dhabi City Municipality ( ADM ), revealed that the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, represented by Abu Dhabi City Municipality , had embarked on an initiative whereby construction inspection and audit tasks at sites of mega development and engineering projects for government and semi-government entities would be tasked to a Third Party.

Advertisement

“This initiative is in line with the global trends adopted to enhance the accuracy & performance and facilitate the delivery of building & construction project. It will also enable the provision of best-in-class services that meet the aspirations of the community and pillar partners, and at the same time enhance the quality standards observed in the construction of these projects,” said Al Qubaisi.

“The initial phase of the initiative, which is restricted to government and semi-government entities as well as mega development and investment projects, has been rolled out last Monday. It follows the issuance of the Executive Regulation governing the registration of a third party for audit and inspection of engineering projects in Abu Dhabi.

“The Municipality has launched the Third Party initiative for application to development and mega government projects to ensure that there will be no extra cost to the owners of villas and small projects; which will still be inspected, audited and endorsed by the Building Permits Division at the Municipality. The second phase of the initiative will cover all other projects and will be announced later on,” continued the General Manager of the Municipality.

“This initiative underscores the keenness of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, represented by Abu Dhabi City Municipality, to boost the public-private partnership with a view to uplifting the level of services on offer and serving the needs of sustainable development in Abu Dhabi.

“Under the new system, the concerned construction parties will no longer need to report to the Municipality to complete the inspection and audit procedures. The Third Party will cater to the implementation of all inspection and audit procedures. Only, the fully completed operations have to be submitted to the Municipality for final endorsement. The initial phase also covers auditing installations and layouts besides inspecting construction works. This initiative is in line with the advanced global practices prevailing in several countries around the globe. It seeks to ensure the quality of project delivery, especially in inspection and follow-up fields.

“The Municipality undertakes inspection, audit and endorsement of all applications for building permits. Some designs take a long time to ensure their compliance with Abu Dhabi International Building Code. The Municipality is therefore keen on directing its resources to better serve the community and development,” added Al Qubaisi.

As part of efforts to improve services, enhance the role of the private sector, and broaden the engagement in the implementation of Abu Dhabi International Building Code, the outsourcing of the inspection and audit at sites of mega development and engineering projects for government and semi-government entities to a Third Party has been launched. The initiative conforms to the practices of most local and international municipalities. Accordingly, the Building Permits Division at Town Planning Sector of the Municipality has set out a series of procedures that ought to be adopted by consultants, contractors, and property owners in Abu Dhabi city in processing their transactions quickly and accurately. Such compliance will enable the Municipality to carry out its tasks and improve the quality of building construction. It will also ensure the compliance with the licensing conditions granted, the specific technical approvals issued and the established engineering standards in place. Moreover, it will ensure the compliance with the rules and regulations governing the building industry in the city, and maintain the cleanliness of the environment as well as the safety stipulations.

Objectives

The key objectives of this step include improving the efficiency and safety and ensuring the highest quality levels of buildings under construction. A prior audit will be made for the accounts, and layouts of construction works of the said types of buildings by a consultant (Third Party Auditor) specialized in construction works. The Audit Office shall be jointly responsible with the Design Office for all tasks undertaken.

Follow-up of Municipal Authorities

Despite the appointment of a third party, the process will not be left without follow-up and monitoring of municipal authorities. The Municipality shall cater to the general and limited audit and inspection, focusing on the compliance of the third part with the approved inspection and checklists as provided for in the Building Code. It will also enhance the role of the Consultant, and take appropriate action towards any offence detected.

The Municipality shall direct those offices and firms to take technical precautions, comply with the engineering standards, and offer them a chance to redress their business.

The new municipal system is governed by a set of rules, penalties and conditions. It includes a list of penalties specified by the standard regulations of building permits in Abu Dhabi Emirate. Examples of these offences include the failure to comply with specifications & layouts during construction as well as the lack of compliance with the Building Code, specifications, materials and construction charts. They also include neglecting quality control and monitoring of buildings in areas liable to collapse without taking this into consideration during the design stage, adopting an incompatible construction and architectural design, using sub-standard or incompatible materials and any errors during construction.

Quantum Shift

Engineer Khalfan Sultan Al Nuaimi, Acting Executive Director of Town Planning Sector, ADM, said, “The launch of the Third Party audit and supervision system for mega construction projects brings about a quality shift and enables benefiting from international expertise in this field. The Monitoring and follow-up of mega projects system (Third Party) is one of the best systems in use worldwide, be in the Middle East, Europe or Japan. It has proved effective and resulted in excellent results as regards the quality of construction and compliance with the highest standards of quality and environmental safety.

“The Third Party system ensures the delivery of quality deliverables compatibles with all requirements of sustainability. It also increases the lifetime of facilities and enhances the efficiency as well as the economic and service benefits of projects.

“Through taking this step, the Municipality aimed to uplift the standard of services, simplify procedures and leverage the development drive as per the strategic vision of Abu Dhabi. We anticipate that this advanced step will bring in a host of positives across the board.

“The Municipality is currently engaged in the procedures of accrediting two global firms to undertake the Third Party tasks; which is the beginning. Through this course of action, the Municipality will open the door for interested companies to join this project, should they meet the applicable conditions, required experience, competent staffs and the technical resources enabling them to undertake those tasks in full,” added Al Nuaimi.

Implementation Phases

Mohammed Omer Ba Saleeb, Director of Building Permits, Town Planning Sector, ADM, said, “The endorsement of the Third Party system in monitoring and following up construction works of projects encompasses two phases. The initial phase relates to construction audit and inspection of layouts, accolatlatlunts and inspection of construction sites of mega development and government projects. The second subsequent phase relates to the widening of the system to cover most projects. The implementation of the system in all phases is subject to the control and follow up of the Municipality, as it is keen to ensure the full compliance with all design standards, approvals, construction and up to the delivery of projects.

Explaining the business process of the Third Party, Basaleeb said, “All project layouts will be reviewed and inspected by a Third Party, and the Municipality will be furnished with the final results for endorsement purposes. The projects will be subject to thorough monitoring and follow up of construction works up to the final delivery to ensure their compliance with all international standards of the industry in terms of quality and safety. The Executive Regulation of this model has charted the roles and responsibilities all concerned parties. Accordingly, the system will be subject to rigorous controls to ensure the best construction and service levels in line with the requirements of sustainability as well as the urban development seen by Abu Dhabi under the master development plan.

endorsed to undertake audit works

Conditions for registering Third Party Audit Office endorsed

The Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities stated that is currently completing the final required procedures and so far two global firms have been accredited to undertake audit and inspection tasks for engineering projects in Abu Dhabi Emirate. These companies are SocTech; a specialist in engineering inspection and consultancies; and Perovirtas: a specialist in quality, health, safety and environment.

Companies have the chance to engage as Third Parties in auditing and inspecting engineering projects, provided they fulfil the conditions of registering Third Party Audit Office as provided for in the Administrative Resolution No (6) for 2018 governing the registration of Third Party audit and inspection offices for engineering projects in Abu Dhabi Emirate.

According to the Administrative Resolution, one or more natural persons among Emirati citizens must own the Audit office. One non-Emirati or more may be part owners of this Office, provided the share of the Emirati citizen must not be less than 51% of the capital. If the non-Emirati partner is a natural person, he should be a holder of Bachelor Degree in engineering or an equivalent certificate from an accredited university or college and registered in the Engineers Register. Should the non-Emirati partner be a corporate entity, it must be practising the business of Third Party auditor.

The Director of the Head Office or branch must be holding of a degree in engineering majors, practising the profession for at least 15 years, and registered in the Engineers Register. The technical staffs must hold engineering degrees in the speciality for registration is sought, have ten years of practical experience and registered in the Engineers Register. The Office must have the practical experience in auditing and inspecting engineering projects in the field in which registration is sought. The Third Party Audit Office specialities must be compatible with the academic and engineering qualifications and practical experience of working engineers. It has to submit an insurance policy covering any faults resulting from violations of the provisions of the Building Code. In case accredited by an external body, the Office has to provide a copy of the accreditation document, sign on the specified form undertaking compliance with the code of ethics, and pay the prescribed fees.

The Administrative Resolution has specified the procedures of registering a Third Party Audit Office as follows: An application form has to be made in the specified template supported by all documents evidencing the completion of registration conditions. The concerned Division responsible for building permits in the Municipality shall review the registration applications and the attached documents within five working days from the date of receiving the application. In case the application fulfils the registration conditions, the concerned Division shall notify the applicant about the date of receiving the registration certificate as a Third Party Audit Office. The Department shall upload a list of registered Third Party Audit Offices in each speciality on to the website of the Department and Municipalities.

The Building Permits Division shall issue a certificate of registering a Third Party Audit Office valid for two years from the date of issuance, subject to renewing upon expiry.

The roles of the Third Party include pre-reviewing and auditing of engineering layouts supplied by the consultant along with a declaration that the layouts conform to the requirements of the applicable Building Codes, specifications, standards and conditions in such a way that achieves the construction security and safety of the Project. It has to monitor and inspect the project in coordination with the consultant and contract until delivery, and deploy competent inspectors to carry out audit and inspection jobs during the progress of building works. It has to provide interim work progress reports about the project retain these projects for at least ten years and supply them on demand to the building supervisor. The Office, or any of its staffs, shall not be related to the projects subject to inspection or audit to eliminate the conflict of interests. The concerned Municipality shall receive all electronic copies of layouts, accounts and reports about the project, and notify the contractor in case of any violations. It has to notify the contractor in case any violations are detected and ensure that they have been redressed. Should the contractor fail to address those violations, the Third Party Audit Office shall notify the owner, the engineering office overseeing the construction, and the Division, if necessary, to take appropriate action. The Third Party Audit Office shall discharge its tasks in accordance with the code of ethics and professional practices.

According to the Administrative Resolution, the government and semi-government entities, owners of development and investment projects may seek the services of a Third Party Audit Office to audit the layouts and accounts of the project as per the type of required speciality.

Environmental Quality and Safety

Sufian Al Masmoodi, Director of Abu Dhabi and Iraq Office in Pirovirtas Company; one of the companies contracted by the Municipality as a Third Party, to undertake the construction supervision of projects, said, “The Third Party Model is implemented in several advanced countries around the globe. The use of this system has multiple positives such as the higher safety of residents and beneficiaries of construction projects and facilities supervised by the Third Party. Such benefits are attributed to the strict implementation and close follow up of various project phases starting from the design up to the delivery and post-delivery of the project including maintenance and rehabilitation services. Involving the Third Party in projects construction ensures confidence and security of investor and the beneficiary of the construction project. Such results are achievable as the Third Party is keen to implement the highest international practices and quality standards and harness them for the service of mega projects. Accordingly, it results in achieving the highest levels of safety and sustainability and ensures the permanent improvement of specifications applied throughout the world.

“The use of Third Party contributes to directing the legal responsibility in one party; which will accordingly reflect positively on protecting the rights of all parties. It sets one reference point that responds to the requirements of construction or post construction, besides coping with challenges and developments in various aspects of the construction project.

“The Company will utilise its presence in 140 countries to customise such global expertise and standards to serve mega projects in the world and keep abreast of the superb specifications that ensure the highest levels of safety and convenience for residents. It contributes to boosting the brilliant residential and service environment through the compliance with three basic standards: quality, safety and environment,” he added.

“This global system has all the securities and procedures that fully guarantee the rights of all parties. Third-party companies use insurance companies, which in turn insure all projects. The fees paid by the beneficiary will be negligible compared to the great benefits they derive from the quality and safety of the facility. In addition to the significantly reduced maintenance costs, achieved sustainability standards, and the extended lifespan of the facility as it has applied all of the quality requirements.

Sufian concluded by expressing his happiness and honour to the contract with the Municipality. “This adds to the company's record as a source of pride, having worked in Lebanon, Tunisia and Dubai in the Middle East and is completing its presence in Abu Dhabi, which will mark an important episode in the evolution of the company,” concluded Sufian.

Important Turning Point

Tamer Ibrahim Ali Abdul Aati, Regional Manager of SocTech, said, “Applying the third party system by Abu Dhabi City Municipality is a positive step and will be a turning point in the future of projects implemented in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This system is applied in many developed countries in the world for decades, and the UAE is one of the leading countries in applying this system in the Gulf countries and the Arab world. The system has many positives, the most important of which is that it ensures accurate review of construction designs before the construction stage to ensure that they conform to the specifications of the project and local and international systems. This, in turn, will reduce the engineering errors and ensure the safety of buildings in the future as well as the protection of lives and properties.

This system does not only include auditing designs and engineering layouts but also includes the supervision of construction stages as well as the initial and final delivery of buildings; which are one of the requirements of the system.

This system is complemented by periodic inspection of buildings during operation, to follow up on the condition of the building and to ensure that the maintenance plan is implemented in accordance with the applicable regulations.

“This system has a positive economic return, as it prevents engineering errors, which saves the time of the project construction, and extends the lifespan of the buildings to as much as possible, and therefore the return on investment will be significant,” added Abdul Aati.

“SocTech is one of the leading international companies in this field in the country of origin, France, with more than 200 branches and 35 training centres in France alone. SocTech also operates in more than 40 countries worldwide, and boasts of absolute impartiality to ensure the independence of the Technical opinion,” he explained.

Cadre

Last year, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality issued permits for 329 projects, including development and government projects highlighted by Canal Development at Al Maqta, Qasr al-Hosn, Martyr's Memorial, Yas Acres, Water’s Edge, Visitor’s centre in Masdar, Jujutsu Hall in Al Bahya, Saadiyat Villas, and Al Raha beach projects.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018