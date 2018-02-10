Companies offer new opportunities and career development for Emiratis at Careers UAE

Dubai, UAE: The 18th edition of Careers UAE is set to empower UAE nationals seeking to enter the workforce backed by a variety of local and international companies offering meaningful job opportunities and career development. Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 13-15 March 2018, Careers UAE will welcome a number of regional and international organisations offering employment opportunities and supporting the national agenda of Emiratisation.

Mariam Al Ali, Head of Emiratization and Government Relations of Mashreq Bank said, “Mashreq will continue to design training programmes to enhance the skills of the diversified employee workforce and deliver to the needs of the organization, including tailored programmes for the Emirati employees, as we are committed to supporting the Emiratization initiative launched by the UAE government.

Long standing participant of the show and leading UAE financial institution, Mashreq Bank, aims to continue their development of local talent in support of the country’s Emiratisation goals.

“We aim to attract high calibre UAE national graduates in the bank across different functions, fast tracking their growth to managerial positions through confirmed investment in training and on the job exposure. Mashreq Bank has put in place strategy, policies and practices that promote creation of jobs for UAE nationals and facilitates the acceptance of talented Emiratis.”

Introducing several initiatives to entice and encourage Emiratis to join their ranks, and exhibiting at Careers UAE since 2008, UAE Exchange aims to offer more than just a position in a company, placing an emphasis on personal development and professional growth.

Abdel Kareem Alkayed, Country Head for UAE Exchange-UAE said, “We have always been at the forefront of nurturing local talent and have made significant progress in creating sustainable employment opportunities for them. The option of flexible working hours, both part-time and full-time, convenient job location postings across the seven emirates, periodic training for upgrading skills and professional development are some of the benefits we offer the potential candidate.

“Our part-time work option is one of the popular initiatives that has attracted Emiratis, especially women, as it helps them not only to balance their work and family life but also enables them to gain financial independence.”

With more than 50% of exhibitors of 2017’s show represented by private companies, there has been an increasing initiative for employers to tap into the local workforce.

“It is encouraging to see more and more international and private companies get involved with the show in order to tap into the growing potential of the Emirati workforce and support the national Emiratisation agenda,” said Asma Al Sharif, Portfolio Director – Exhibitions, DWTC.

“Now, more than ever, UAE nationals who are seeking jobs are being driven by different motives, looking for opportunities and ways to excel in new industries and lines of business. The potential workforce has also been shaped by a technology-focussed society, marking a fundamental shift communication methods and expectations.”

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the event will educate visitors on how their skills and qualifications are best suited for different professions in the public and private sectors through three days of conferences, interviews and an insight into new employment opportunities.

Careers UAE returns with support from Strategic Government Partner: Dubai Government Human Resources Department; Partners: the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation, Zayed University and the Higher Colleges of Technology; and Academic Partner: United Arab Emirates University

