Commercial Bank Assigns Fresh Graduates as Part of National Development Strategy

The recruitment drive is part of Commercial Bank’s National Development Programme that invests significant resources towards the skills and training of young Qataris as part of the Bank’s commitment to developing talent in line with the National Vision 2030 for the benefit of current and future generations.

The group of employees will be placed under various business units within the bank, where they will be mentored, trained and developed to excel in their careers as nationals and representatives of the organization.

The talented students had been sponsored by Commercial Bank throughout their entire university journey, and secured their employment after an innovative group interview day, where the students were tested on various competencies in line with global standards and had the opportunity to present themselves to Commercial Bank’s Senior Executive Management.

Commercial Bank Group CEO Joseph Abraham said: “We welcome our new graduates to the Commercial Bank team and the beginning of what we hope will be long and successful careers with us. In line with our objective of becoming a leading employer of choice in Qatar, Commercial Bank is in the process of revamping our National Development Strategy and we plan to launch an ambitious range of initiatives in Q2 2018 that will see top graduates in Qatar who meet our strict criteria compete to be part of a very inspirational new training programme.”

