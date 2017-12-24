Commenting on the October 2017 MENA Hotel Benchmark survey report
Yousef Wahbah, MENA Real Estate, Hospitality and Construction Sector Leader at EY said:
“Overall, internationally branded four and five star hotels in the Middle East witnessed a split among the increases and declines of KPIs in October 2017 when compared to the same month last year. Beirut had the highest increase in occupancy with 13.5% points when compared to the same period last year. The significant increase in occupancy may be attributed to the lifting of travel bans and favorable climate conditions attracting visitors. Furthermore, Cairo witnessed the highest increase of 87.8% in average room rate (ADR) and 127.6% in RevPAR during October 2017 when compared to the same month last year. This was the highest increase in ADR and RevPAR in the region.
In Dubai, the hospitality market witnessed a slight decrease in occupancy by 2.4% points in October 2017 when compared to the same period last year. It also witnessed a slight dip in ADR by 6%, which caused a drop in RevPAR by 8.7% from US$236 in October 2016 to US$215 in October 2017. The increased number of hotels in Dubai has made for a competitive market space, leading to hotels looking to maintain occupancy levels by lowering their ADRs.
Doha’s hospitality market witnessed the lowest performance across all KPIs in the Middle East in October 2017, when compared to the same period last year. The internationally branded four and five star hotels witnessed a drop in occupancy by 11.1% points in October 2017 when compared to October 2016. They also saw a slight dip in ADR from US$197 in October 2016 to US$167 in October 2017, causing the RevPAR to decline by 28.8% from US$135 in October 2016 to US$96 in October2017.
In addition to Beirut witnessing the biggest increase in occupancy rate in the region at 13.5%, the hospitality market also witnessed an increase in RevPAR of 34.8% when compared to the same period last year. This increase was due to the ADR increasing from US$137 in October 2016 to US$149 in October 2017, coupled with an increased occupancy levels.
In Amman, the hospitality market witnessed a dip in occupancy by 5.3% points compared to last year. They also saw a decrease in ADR of 9.4%, which resulted in a drop in RevPAR from US$98 in October 2016 to US$81 in October 2017.
The MENA hospitality market is expected to continue the trend of a softer performance but will look to see improvements in a few cities over the next few months due to annual exhibitions, events, and festivals.”© Press Release 2017