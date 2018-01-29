Come and discover the French pavilion at the VIV Middle East and Africa exhibition

United Arab Emirates- Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, will be running a French pavilion at VIV Middle East Africa, which takes place in Abu Dhabi on February 5-7. This trade fair devoted to livestock will feature almost 20 French companies, all eager to present their latest offerings and know-how. Thanks to the genetic quality of its livestock and the strength of its livestock industry, France is a major breeder and a leader in the European Union for its productivity, value-added products and the global distribution of its exceptionally diverse range of breeds, meats and dairy products (included the 1 000 different cheeses). France is also one of the world’s leading producers of milk and meat thanks to the vitality of its livestock which contribute to name France as an international excellence and reference in this industry.

This regional exhibition, whom the first edition was held in 2016, became a major event in the country gathering every poultry and cattle sector’s players from upstream to downstream. This biennial event allows the connection between more than 270 international exhibitors and a high quality trade show’s visitors, with more than 6 000 visitors expected. Some of the latest French products and innovations will be presented at the French pavilion, which will cover a surface area of 248m² across halls 6 and 7. The French exhibitors will show the diversity of the French offer since there will be players from the sectors of:

Advertisement