Come and discover the French pavilion at the VIV Middle East and Africa exhibition
United Arab Emirates- Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, will be running a French pavilion at VIV Middle East Africa, which takes place in Abu Dhabi on February 5-7. This trade fair devoted to livestock will feature almost 20 French companies, all eager to present their latest offerings and know-how.
Thanks to the genetic quality of its livestock and the strength of its livestock industry, France is a major breeder and a leader in the European Union for its productivity, value-added products and the global distribution of its exceptionally diverse range of breeds, meats and dairy products (included the 1 000 different cheeses). France is also one of the world’s leading producers of milk and meat thanks to the vitality of its livestock which contribute to name France as an international excellence and reference in this industry.
Some of the latest French products and innovations will be presented at the French pavilion, which will cover a surface area of 248m² across halls 6 and 7. The French exhibitors will show the diversity of the French offer since there will be players from the sectors of:
- Hygiene and animal health
- Equipment and innovative solutions for hatchery & laboratory,
- Equipment for the pasteurization and sterilization of food liquids for milk and dairy products
- Efficient egg processing lines
This year, again, the Brittany Region of France, has a strong presence since the Region is one of the leaders in Livestock industry in France (specifically in poultry). Being a partner of Business France, Bretagne Commerce International will support 11 companies during the exhibition.
Few figures for France :
- nearly 20 million of bovine heads;
- 200 000 beef farmers ;
- 1rst producer in Europe (1,5 million of tonnes of meat);
- exports of 1,5 million of baby beef (alive for growing);
- at least 12 different breedings unlike other producers in the world (Charolais, Limousine, Blonde d’Aquitaine, Salers….) ;
- 7 millions of sheep heads and 1,5 million of goat population ;
- 142 millions of poultry population (chickens, ducks, gooses, guinea fowl, turkey): France is Europe’s leading producer of poultry, producing a combined total of just over 1.8 million tonnes (13.5% of total production in the European Union) and exporting more than 31% of its production.
The ever-growing demand for French exports speak for the high quality of its produce. This is thanks to the excellent health guarantees, high appreciation worldwide for the French know-how, the growing success of their farms and reputation of their products as well as high customer satisfaction.
