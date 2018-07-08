Collinson signs two exclusive partnerships with lounge operators in the Middle East
UAE: Collinson, a global leader in loyalty and benefits, announces two new, exclusive partnerships to bring additional lounge access to its customers in the Middle East. The new relationships mean Collinson customers will have the opportunity to make use of the Primeclass Lounge at the newly opened Terminal at Muscat International Airport in Oman, and the naSmiles Lounge at Dammam King Fahd International in Saudi Arabia.
Through an exclusive partnership with TAV, Collinson customers now have access to the Primeclass Lounge, the only independent lounge at Muscat International. The lounge is located airside on the second floor and is accessible to all customers 24/7. The lounge’s décor and styling is based on a reinterpretation of Oman’s traditional architecture and distinctive landscapes, reflecting the beauty of the country while combining comfort with utility. A range of facilities catering for leisure and business customers make it the perfect place for Collinson’s customers to relax and unwind before a flight.
Priyanka Lakhani, Regional Commercial Director, Middle East, Africa and India at Collinson, the operator of Priority Pass, commented: “These new partnerships demonstrate our commitment to providing lounge access to our customers all over the world. The newly opened terminal at Muscat International is a key hub for the Middle East and is fast becoming a go to destination for business travelers, while the brand-new lounge at King Fahd International provides a sanctuary for travelers with its modern design and spacious layout. With state-of-the-art facilities, we’re confident both lounges will be popular additions to Collinson’s lounge access programs.”
Monther Alhumyanee, CEO at AlKhalejiah Catering, the operator of naSmiles Lounges in Riyadh and Dammam, Saudi Arabia, stated: “AlKhalejiah Catering, one of the leading catering companies in KSA, has partnered with Collinson, the operator of Priority Pass, the original and best-known airport experiences program. This partnership is expected to grow to include ten airports in both domestic and international terminals by 2020. AlKhalejiah has introduced a new concept to the airport lounge industry in KSA with a more affordable and modern design which is in line with the booming travel industry in the region. We look forward to welcoming Collinson program customers and members to our lounges.”
Priority Pass, LoungeKey and Lounge Club customers and members will be able to access both lounges immediately.
Both lounges offer internet access, refreshments, shower facilities and rest rooms while the Primeclass Lounge in Muscat also features:
- Game Zone
- Cinema Room
- Private Rooms
- Family Rooms
- Meeting Rooms (subject to payment)
- Hairdressing facilities
- Kids Play Area
- Spa
- Relaxation Zone
- Prayer Room
For information on more than 1200 lounges, dining and spa experiences globally, visit www.prioritypass.com
About Collinson:
Collinson is a global leader in loyalty and benefits. We craft customer experiences which enable some of the world’s best known brands to acquire, engage and retain the most demanding and choice-rich customers. Our unique expertise and insight into high earning, frequent travellers allows our clients to deliver the smarter experiences it takes to drive deeper customer devotion.
We have 30 years’ experience working with the world’s leading payment networks, over 600 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups in over 170 countries to create loyalty, deliver smarter travel experiences, and protect and assist their customers in times of need. Our clients include Air France KLM, American Express, Cathay Pacific, Hackett, Hilton, Mastercard, Radisson Hotel Group, RSA, Sephora, UnionPay, Vhi and Visa.
