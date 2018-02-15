Collinson Group partners with LocusLabs to bring new contextually-aware mapping technology to Priority Pass at Dubai Airports
UAE: Collinson Group, the global leader in influencing customer behavior and driving customer devotion, today announces a partnership with indoor mapping and way finding specialist, LocusLabs. The relationship will enhance the lounge experience and airport services available to Collinson Group's customers, including those of Priority Pass - the world's largest independent airport lounge and travel experiences program.
LocusLabs' location-as-a-service technology is successfully used by a number of leading airlines and technology companies. It will be incorporated into the Priority Pass app, making it easier for users to locate lounges and understand how busy different facilities are, such as security wait times, in addition to seeking out other benefits inside terminals. Additionally, those with push notifications enabled on their smart phones can receive recommendations of services when entering an airport to help them navigate to lounges and exclusive discounts.
Reflecting the trend for airports investing in unique experiences on the ground, this partnership represents another major step in realising Collinson Group's vision to provide connected travellers with smarter digital and real-world experiences which enrich their travel journey. The company is continuing to evolve and improve its Priority Pass service, supported by a growing number of premium features such as restaurant and spa discounts and seamless mobile access to retail discounts. The LocusLabs partnership marks the start of a string of further developments for the company in 2018, with a number of exciting capabilities due to be introduced to the Priority Pass app.
Campbell Kennedy, CEO, LocusLabs, added: "As part of a core focus on customer experience, Collinson Group are leveraging terminal maps and location services as a valuable tool for discovery, but also to facilitate a truly tailored and relevant experience for their mobile users. LocusLabs is extremely excited to realise the potential of the technology together."
About Priority Pass
The original and largest independent airport lounge membership program.
Priority Pass is a flagship product of the Collinson Group, a global leader in influencing customer behaviour to drive revenue and value for its clients and program members.