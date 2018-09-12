"Colliers International Continues to Hold the Title of Best Advisory Firm in MENA for the 7th Consecutive Year"

Dubai – Colliers International, the global leader in real estate advisory services, was awarded Best Advisor Overall in the MENA region at the prestigious annual Euromoney Real Estate Awards 2018. Colliers International MENA has been honored with this award for seven consecutive years; with another win this year of a total of 18 awards including Best Overall Advisor in MENA and UAE.



“We are thrilled once again to receive these industry accolades and recognition from our clientele and our peers. Maintaining the overall No1 market position in the MENA region for an unprecedented 7 successive years is something that we as a company are extremely proud of” said John. D. Davis, Chief Executive Officer at Colliers International MENA.



He added, “The foundation of our services is the strength and depth of our specialists. Our clients continue to depend on our ability to draw on years of direct experience in their local markets. Our teams’ will continue to focus on the main goal, which has and will always be providing our clients with the best service to aid them in accelerating their success.”



The full list of results for Colliers International in the region is as follows:

MENA – Overall - 1st

MENA – Agency Letting/ Sales - 1st

MENA – Property Value - 1st

MENA – Research - 1st

MENA – Investment Managers - 1st



United Arab Emirates – Overall - 1st

United Arab Emirates – Agency Letting/Sales - 1st

United Arab Emirates – Property Value - 1st

United Arab Emirates – Research - 1st

United Arab Emirates – Investment Managers - 1st



Saudi Arabia – Property Value – 1st



About Colliers International Group

Colliers International is a global leader in commercial real estate services, with over 15,400 professionals operating in 69 countries. Colliers International delivers a full range of services to real estate users, owners and investors worldwide, including global corporate solutions, brokerage, property and asset management, hotel investment sales and consulting, valuation, consulting and appraisal services and insightful research. The latest annual survey by the Lipsey Company ranked Colliers International as the second-most recognized commercial real estate firm in the world. In MENA Colliers, International has provided leading advisory services through its regional offices since 1996. Colliers International currently has five corporate offices in the region located in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Egypt, Riyadh and Jeddah.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice to accelerate the success of its clients. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 global outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals for 13 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm. Colliers is ranked the number one property manager in the world by Commercial Property Executive for two years in a row.

Colliers is led by an experienced leadership team with significant equity ownership and a proven record of delivering more than 20% annualized returns for shareholders, over more than 20 years.

For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter: @Colliers _MENA and LinkedIn.

