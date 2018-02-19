Collaboration is way forward for regulatory overhaul - Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Secretary General Abu Dhabi Environment Agency

In the wide-ranging interview, which is now available to view in full at https://oxfordbusinessgroup.com/video/razan-khalifa-al-mubarak-secretary-general-environment-agency-abu-dhabi, Al Mubarak said the emirate’s fast-paced development had heightened the need for new rules which, she added, would be most effective if drawn up through collaboration.

Abu Dhabi: Stakeholders have a valuable role to play in helping the Abu Dhabi Environment Agency draw up the regulatory framework needed to accommodate a more diverse economy, Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, the organisation’s secretary-general, told Oxford Business Group’s online broadcasting channel, Global Platform.

Al Mubarak told viewers that fostering links with industry players was already proving to be beneficial in the agency’s conservation work, as it moves to tackle issues such as over-fishing.

“With the diversification of Abu Dhabi, we’ve observed a major increase in the number and types of industries that the emirate is now welcoming, so it’s very important for us to ensure we are able to regulate the sectors,” she said. “Regulation doesn’t come easy; we need to really understand, engage and use the sector in helping us put regulations in place.”

“Without knowing and understanding population dynamics, it becomes very difficult not only to put in place the necessary policy and regulatory tools, but also to engage with the stakeholders,” she said. “It is very important for us to not only understand the scientific information but to marry it with local knowledge and that’s an incredible strength.”

In the interview, Al Mubarak also highlighted the new measures that were enabling the agency to examine Abu Dhabi’s water consumption more accurately, which included increasing the number of groundwater-monitoring wells in the emirate to 300,000.

Other topical issues explored and described by the secretary general as major priorities for the agency include the steps being taken to intensify the monitoring of both air and marine water quality in Abu Dhabi.

Al Mubarak acknowledged that there was plenty of work still to be done, but was upbeat about the emirate’s future. “The environment agency has built very strong foundations of knowledge, people and public support and with those three pillars I know and I’m sure that we can address the challenges that we will face,” she told Global Platform.

Marc-André de Blois, deputy director of communications and managing director of Global Platform, said the interview provided viewers with a valuable insight into Abu Dhabi’s efforts to ensure that its regulations and policies reflect the emirate’s changing economic landscape.

“While a more diverse economy will help to generate sustainable growth, it inevitably brings new environmental challenges,” he said. “Our interview with Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak shows that Abu Dhabi is not only moving to tackle these issues, but recognises that the private sector has a key part to play in the search for practical and long-term solutions.”

