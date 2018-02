Collaboration agreement between SACE (CDP group) and the Council of Saudi Chambers for Italian companies in Saudi Arabia

SACE strengthens its commitment to support Italian export and investment in Saudi Arabia, a high-potential market for Made in Italy. New projects worth $ 1.6 billion already under evaluation Riyadh, 15th February 2018 – SACE, the Italian export credit agency, signed today a memorandum of understanding with the Council of Saudi Chambers. The agreement is intended to actively strengthen economic-commercial relations between Italy and Saudi Arabia and to help identify new cross-border opportunities for companies of the two countries.

“This initiative lays the foundations for a partnership that will enable us to generate new opportunities in a market of primary interest for Italian exporters – declared Alessandro Decio, CEO at SACE –. With € 520 million of exposure, Saudi Arabia ranks third in our portfolio of transactions in the Middle East, and we are working on new projects worth $ 1.6 billion mainly in oil & gas, petrochemicals, infrastructure and capital machinery." SACE is part of the CDP Group (Italy’s National Promotional Institution), and with its subsidiary SIMEST provides support to Italian companies in their export and internationalization activities with a wide range of insurance and financial services.

