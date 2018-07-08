City Centre Sharjah first VOX Cinemas in the Emirate
“We are constantly working towards reimagining the retail and leisure landscape to meet the evolving demands of our discerning shoppers and retain our position as their preferred shopping destination in Sharjah. The new, revitalised City Centre Sharjah is a result of valuable feedback from our long-standing customers who seek trendy international brands, exciting F&B concepts that appease a plethora of tastes and a destination where they can spend hours with their loved ones enjoying the wide variety of entertainment options,” said Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director for Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Shopping Malls (UAE, Bahrain & Oman).
The enhancement project was undertaken last year to deliver a renewed and holistic shopping, dining and entertainment experience to residents and tourists visiting Sharjah from across the region. The expansion is part of Majid Al Futtaim’s announcement made in June 2016 to increase its total investment in the UAE by AED 30 billion by 2026, taking its total investment in the country to AED 48 billion.
It has also transformed into a vibrant entertainment destination for the entire family with the opening of a 12-screen VOX Cinemas, which makes its debut in Sharjah. For film aficionados looking for a premium movie experience while savouring Michelin-starred chef Gary Rhodes gourmet menu, City Centre Sharjah now has VOX Cinema’s GOLD by Rhodes. That’s not all. Moviegoers have more choice than ever with the opening of CITY 101.6 FM MAX screen, with an over 20-metre-wide screen for an immersive experience and KIDS for younger guests who will enjoy the vibrant and colourful ambiance while watching their favourite children’s films and animated content.
City Centre Sharjah’s expansion project complements Majid Al Futtaim’s additional investments in the Northern Emirates, which includes the recent opening of My City Centre Al Dhait in Ras Al Khaimah and the ongoing expansion of City Centre Ajman.© Press Release 2018
