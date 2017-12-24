City Centre Ajman unwraps exciting festive roaming entertainment for the entire family this season

World-class entertainment comes to Ajman from 14-23 December to celebrate City Centre’s new wing

One lucky shopper to drive away with a new, high-end 4WD automobile just by spending AED 200 between 1-31 December

Ajman, United Arab Emirates: Majid Al Futtaim – the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia – invites residents and tourists to join the festivities of the season and experience City Centre Ajman’s new wing with a special entertainment production, the Nutcracker roaming show.



From 21-30 December, everyone’s favourite characters from the Nutcracker story will come alive in the mall with dazzling costumes and interactive choreography by special performers who will roam around and invite visitors to dance and join in the celebrations, as well. After the performances, kids and families will also have the opportunity to take selfies and Instagram-worthy photos with the thrilling artists and create great memories.



City Centre Ajman will also reward one lucky shopper during the end-of-year festive season with the opportunity to drive off in a luxurious Nissan Patrol 2018 car. By spending just AED 200 until 31 December, shoppers can enter the lucky draw and start 2018 with a new set of high-end wheels.





“The end of 2017 creates an opportunity for families to enjoy time together, and by understanding the tastes of our shoppers, City Centre Ajman is delivering never-before-seen entertainment to this Emirate in order to end the year on a positive note,” said Abdulhamid Bukhashem, Senior Mall Manager for City Centre Ajman. “Winning a fabulous new Nissan Patrol 208 car will also bring a smile to the face of one lucky winner, which is part of Majid Al Futtaim’s vision to create great moments for everyone, everyday.”



City Centre Ajman has been trading as normal while the mall undergoes an extensive redevelopment and expansion initiative, which will see the introduction of new retailers, dining outlets, and leisure experiences.





