Cicero & Bernay expands into Egypt with Cairo-based Ingredients

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cicero & Bernay Public Relations (C&B) has expanded into Egypt via a new strategic affiliation with Ingredients — a leading agency in Egypt specialising in media and public relations and is also part of the Egyptian Media Synergy. The announcement follows C&B’s recent move into Cyprus with MediaLife and is part of the agency’s ongoing plans to strengthen its network of communication experts across the MENA region and beyond. Maysa-Jana Atoui, Director of Business Development at C&B, commented: “As the most populous country in the MENA region, Egypt is a key target market for our clients and home to a burgeoning communication industry. In partnership with Ingredients, we will cater to the increased demand for PR services, crisis planning and reputation management in the Egyptian market, while also heightening engagement with new-age tactics such as influencer-led activations and campaigns. We are pleased to be responding to our clients’ far-reaching requirements by expanding our MENA footprint and opening a valuable new window onto the Egyptian market.”

Reflecting C&B’s own results-driven philosophy, Ingredients is focused on having a measurable impact on its clients’ businesses across services including offline and online media, strategic communication planning, media buying, content integration and activations. The agency has supported major clients including Misr Elkheir, Halwani Brothers, EL Morshedy Real Estate Developments, Banque Misr, UNICEF, spanning a wide variety of sectors ranging from automotive and transport to retail and finance. Zaki Abdelhamid, Chairman of Ingredients, added: “We are proud to be part of C&B’s growing network, as it represents a collection of the leading communicators in the MENA region. Through our partnership, Ingredients hopes to get better acquainted with the UAE’s communication sector while also providing C&B with valuable insights into Egypt’s market including client requirements and consumer behaviour. This mutually beneficial relationship will help us to grow together as we continue to distinguish both of our agencies in our increasingly competitive industry.”

