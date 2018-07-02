Cicero & Bernay expands into Egypt with Cairo-based Ingredients
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cicero & Bernay Public Relations (C&B) has expanded into Egypt via a new strategic affiliation with Ingredients — a leading agency in Egypt specialising in media and public relations and is also part of the Egyptian Media Synergy. The announcement follows C&B’s recent move into Cyprus with MediaLife and is part of the agency’s ongoing plans to strengthen its network of communication experts across the MENA region and beyond.
Maysa-Jana Atoui, Director of Business Development at C&B, commented: “As the most populous country in the MENA region, Egypt is a key target market for our clients and home to a burgeoning communication industry. In partnership with Ingredients, we will cater to the increased demand for PR services, crisis planning and reputation management in the Egyptian market, while also heightening engagement with new-age tactics such as influencer-led activations and campaigns. We are pleased to be responding to our clients’ far-reaching requirements by expanding our MENA footprint and opening a valuable new window onto the Egyptian market.”
Zaki Abdelhamid, Chairman of Ingredients, added: “We are proud to be part of C&B’s growing network, as it represents a collection of the leading communicators in the MENA region. Through our partnership, Ingredients hopes to get better acquainted with the UAE’s communication sector while also providing C&B with valuable insights into Egypt’s market including client requirements and consumer behaviour. This mutually beneficial relationship will help us to grow together as we continue to distinguish both of our agencies in our increasingly competitive industry.”
-Ends-
About Cicero & Bernay
Cicero & Bernay is an award-winning regional public relations consultancy that provides integrated communication services to some of the most prominent brands operating in the region. Headquartered in Dubai and part of Publinet, The Publicity Network, C&B’s team of multilingual public relations professionals work alongside a network across the MENA region.
We combine traditional public relations approaches with new age media and influencer marketing to deliver results for our clients. ‘Letting the Facts Do the Talking’ underpins everything we do, from making measurable impact on our clients’ businesses through research and insights, to developing innovative ideas and result-oriented campaigns that deliver long-term positive ROI. The foundation of all our work lies in attention to DETAIL – Data, Explore, Target, Assemble, Interpret and Leverage.© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.