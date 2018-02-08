Children fly free from Kuwait to Dubai with flydubai

Kuwait: Dubai-based flydubai has announced today the launch of a special offer for families visiting Dubai from Kuwait. The offer is valid for booking before midday on Thursday 15 February to fly between 08 February and 31 March 2018.

The carrier, which has been operating from the convenient Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Terminal in Kuwait since 2013, offers Kuwaiti citizens a flexible flight schedule to Dubai. The exclusive terminal offers passengers a convenient check-in area, reduced queueing time at immigration and a more personalized flying experience

Advertisement

Flights between Kuwait and Dubai can be purchased from flydubai ’s website (www.flydubai.com), through its local office (+965 22 41 44 00) and accredited travel agents. flydubai also offers visa facilitation services to passengers travelling to the UAE. Details of the carrier’s car rental, insurance and other third-party services are also available on its website.

For more details on the offer and for Terms and Conditions, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/offers/kuwait-to-dubai-kids-fly-free-promo-february-2018

About flydubai

Dubai-based flydubai strives to remove barriers to travel and enhance connectivity between different cultures across its ever-expanding network. Since launching its operations in 2009, flydubai:

Created a network of more than 100 destinations in 46 countries.

Opened up more than 70 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE national carrier from Dubai.

Operates a single fleet type of 61 Boeing 737 aircraft

In addition, flydubai’s agility and flexibility as a young airline has enhanced Dubai’s economic development, in line with the Government of Dubai’s vision, by creating trade and tourism flows in previously underserved markets.

For more information about flydubai, please, visit our Website https://news.flydubai.com

© Press Release 2018