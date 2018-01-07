Centrepoint partners with Google to roll out region's first retail video ad sequencing campaign

Jeddah: For the first time in the region, Google has introduced a new sequencing feature that enables advertisers to target users with different messages within one overall campaign. The video ad sequencing feature was rolled out last week as part of a campaign created by Impact BBDO to promote the regional e-commerce channel of Centrepoint, the Middle East’s largest fashion retailer. The team from Google and MEC, a leading media planning agency, were involved in every stage of the campaign from planning, sharing best practices on creating videos to identifying the right audience which enabled the successful rollout of the videos.

Commenting on the launch of the new feature, Alex Brunori, Creative Impact Lead Google MENA, said, “The video ad sequencing feature lets you string together ad creatives. You can pivot, you can react and you can take consumers down a different path depending on which ads are working for them. For example, advertisers can show a 15-second TrueView ad to build awareness, continue with another, longer spot that communicates product attributes, then follow with a six-second bumper ad to keep top-of-mind and drive to purchase. And they can build a longer story that lives in episodes, mirroring the always-on consumer lifestyle.” Shyam Sunder, Senior Marketing Head & E-commerce Lead at Centrepoint, said, “We are extremely pleased to work with Google to introduce the video ad sequencing feature. This is truly a collaborative campaign – one that brings together the expertise of our advertising agency and partners.

