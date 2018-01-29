Central Electricity Generating Company Supports Solar Cell Installation Project at Mosques Across the Kingdom

Amman – The Central Electricity Generating Company (CEGCO) has contributed to financing a solar cell installation project for electricity generation at several mosques across the Kingdom, in collaboration with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF), along with the committees of the chosen mosques. The Company implemented this step as part of its corporate social responsibility strategy.

The solar cells were installed at Al-Rahma Mosque in Al-Hashimiyah, located in the Zarqa Governorate, the Grand Rehab Mosque in the Rehab Municipality, located in the Mafraq Governorate, and the Abu Ubida and Abu Dawood mosques in the Aqaba Governorate. The project aims to secure the mosques’ electricity needs and allow them to achieve self-sufficiency, especially given the annual increase in demand for electricity in the Kingdom, through the use of renewable energy sources.