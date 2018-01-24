 
Dubai 24 Jan 2018
24 January, 2018

Central Electricity Generating Company Provides Municipality of Rehab with 474 Energy-Saving LEDs

Press Release

Amman – As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy that it has embraced over the past year, the Central Electricity Generating Company (CEGCO), in partnership with the new municipality of Rehab, has donated a total of 474 energy-saving  light-emitting diodes (LEDs), with the aim of enhancing electrical efficiency and reducing consumption rates in those areas.

The municipality installed 263 units in the homes of citizens off the grid, in addition to replacing 211 mercury lighting units with the new LEDs, including those pertaining to Rehab’s street lamps.  Moreover, the units were linked to two transformers in order to monitor consumption and savings, as compared to previous units. These steps will contribute to decreasing power bills in the area, given the energy-saving characteristics of the LEDs, which are twice as efficient as that of regular lightbulbs. Additionally, the new units will reduce the cost of replacement and maintenance, as the service life of LEDs is longer than that of ordinary lamps.

Commenting on this initiative, CEGCO CEO, Nadeem Rizvi, said, “We are pleased to be supporting the local community, as it is an integral part of our scope of responsibility, particularly the areas in which our stations are located. This initiative with the new municipality of Rehab is only the beginning, as we aspire to build on it and commence other stages after analyzing the impact it has on the residents of these areas. Particularly given the initiative’s impact on not only the reduction of electricity bill values but also by reducing carbon dioxide gas emissions, which cause heat retention, further providing a safe and healthy environment for all.”

This press release has been distributed by Bidaya Corporate Communications on behalf of Central Electricity Generating Company (CEGCO).

For more information or assistance, please contact us at:
Tel:  +962 6 585 4002/6
Fax:  +962 6 585 3001
P.O. Box:  930391, Amman 11193, Jordan
Email: media@bidayacorp.com

