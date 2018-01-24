Central Electricity Generating Company Provides Municipality of Rehab with 474 Energy-Saving LEDs

Amman – As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy that it has embraced over the past year, the Central Electricity Generating Company (CEGCO), in partnership with the new municipality of Rehab, has donated a total of 474 energy-saving light-emitting diodes (LEDs), with the aim of enhancing electrical efficiency and reducing consumption rates in those areas.

The municipality installed 263 units in the homes of citizens off the grid, in addition to replacing 211 mercury lighting units with the new LEDs, including those pertaining to Rehab’s street lamps. Moreover, the units were linked to two transformers in order to monitor consumption and savings, as compared to previous units. These steps will contribute to decreasing power bills in the area, given the energy-saving characteristics of the LEDs, which are twice as efficient as that of regular lightbulbs. Additionally, the new units will reduce the cost of replacement and maintenance, as the service life of LEDs is longer than that of ordinary lamps.