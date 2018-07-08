Cebu Pacific moves its Cebu-based international flights to Mactan-Cebu International Airport new terminal

Dubai, UAE: Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest airline, begins operating its international flights to and from Cebu at the new Terminal 2 (T2) of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA). The new resort-themed MCIA T2 commenced full commercial operations on July 1, 2018. Considered as the central gateway to the Visayas and Southern part of the Philippines, the new resort-themed passenger terminal is expected to boost tourism to the country, increasing MICA’s capacity to at least 12.5 million passengers per annum. It boasts of modern and unique design and architecture, which gives visitors a first glimpse and a feel of the Philippines’ tropical resort experience, one that can easily be found in Cebu.

As a prime resort destination in the Philippines, Cebu is a viable vacation spot for UAE-based Filipinos and other travelers who would like to visit the country. Further, travelers can take advantage of Cebu Pacific’s extensive domestic connectivity, and access other beautiful destinations within the Philippines, as the airline has flights from Cebu to Clark, Davao, Puerto Princesa, Siargao, Legazpi, and Dumaguete. With the opening of the new terminal, the airline also now flies to several international cities including Incheon, Hong Kong, Narita, and Singapore from Cebu on affordable rates. This is in keeping with the airline’s mission to encourage a lifestyle of fun and exciting travels.

Advertisement