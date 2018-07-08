Cebu Pacific moves its Cebu-based international flights to Mactan-Cebu International Airport new terminal
Dubai, UAE:
Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest airline, begins operating its international flights to and from Cebu at the new Terminal 2 (T2) of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA). The new resort-themed MCIA T2 commenced full commercial operations on July 1, 2018.
Considered as the central gateway to the Visayas and Southern part of the Philippines, the new resort-themed passenger terminal is expected to boost tourism to the country, increasing MICA’s capacity to at least 12.5 million passengers per annum. It boasts of modern and unique design and architecture, which gives visitors a first glimpse and a feel of the Philippines’ tropical resort experience, one that can easily be found in Cebu.
With the opening of the new terminal, the airline also now flies to several international cities including Incheon, Hong Kong, Narita, and Singapore from Cebu on affordable rates. This is in keeping with the airline’s mission to encourage a lifestyle of fun and exciting travels.
As the largest carrier operating at MCIA with 385 flights weekly, Cebu Pacific has direct flights to Manila, Clark, Davao, Puerto Princesa, General Santos, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, Ozamiz, Tacloban, Surigao, Butuan, Camiguin, Siargao, Legaspi, Dumaguete, Tandag, Calbayog, Pagadian, Zamboanga, Dipolog, Incheon, Hong Kong, Narita and Singapore.
About Cebu Air Inc. (PSE: CEB)
Cebu Air Inc. is the largest carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, offering its low-cost services to more destinations and routes with higher flight frequency within the Philippines than any other airline.
CEB and subsidiary Cebgo fly to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations, with over 108 routes spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and USA. The CEB network operates flights out of seven strategically placed hubs in the Philippines: Clark, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Kalibo, Cebu, Iloilo and Manila.
CEB boasts of one of the youngest fleets in the world, with a total of 67 aircraft with an average age of 4.8 years. The CEB fleet is comprised of 36 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321CEO (Current Engine Option), and eight Airbus A330; while the Cebgo fleet is composed of eight ATR 72-500, and ten ATR 72-600 aircraft. Between 2017 and 2022, CEB expects delivery of two more A321 CEO,six ATR 72-600, and 32 Airbus A321NEO (New Engine Option) aircraft.
For bookings and inquiries, guests can visit www.cebupacificair.com or call the reservation hotlines (+632)7020-888 or (+6332)230-8888. The latest seat sales can be found on CEB’s official Twitter (@CebuPacificAir) and Facebook pages.
Guests may also download the Cebu Pacific official mobile app on the App Store and Google Play.© Press Release 2018
