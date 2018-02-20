Caviar adds quality to Middle East's advertising agency menu

The company’s most recent campaign for Etisalat , the UAE’s leading telecom provider, “The Network”, features world-renowned actor Rowan Atkinson, famous for his portrayals of Mr. Bean and Johnny English, and was directed by British writer, producer and director Paul W.S. Anderson, whose previous blockbuster hits include the Resident Evil franchise, AVP: Alien vs. Predator, and the Death Race franchise.

Dubai: - Award-winning advertising agency, Caviar, has confirmed that it is to open offices in the UAE and KSA as part of aggressive expansion plans for the Gulf and wider Middle East. Industry veteran Marwan Saab will oversee the expansion in his new role as Managing Director & ECD at Caviar Creative. The expansion, which started in January this year with the opening of a Dubai office in Jumeirah Lake Towers, ushers a new era of growth for Caviar. Plans to open a third regional office in KSA are in advanced stages with operations expected to run out of Riyadh by the third quarter of this year.

“For the past two decades, Caviar has been behind some of the most creative campaigns seen in the region, work which has been recognized both locally and globally as some of the best in the world. With our office expansions in the UAE and soon in KSA, we are well placed to bring our unique creativity to more brands and reach even larger audiences with our concepts. It will also enable us to further leverage the international network that we’ve built over the years,” said Al-Hajji.

Garnering over 3 million views in its first five days, “The Network” was filmed over a three-month period across the UAE, with additional green screen filming done at Elstree, the legendary (James Bond/film) production stage. Since launch in February of this year, the campaign film has over 3.3 million views on YouTube alone.

“Working with the team on ‘The Network’ campaign, was a great example of Caviar’s dedication, passion and creativity. Importantly, Etisalat also gets a lot of credit for their willingness to take a risk on such a non-traditional approach. Working together, we were able to really deliver an amazing visual experience and a very entertaining story,” explained Marwan Saab. “The storyboard, cast, crew, and overall direction of the campaign was second to none, and the international interest that Etisalat has received as a result speaks volumes about the caliber of work clients can expect from Caviar.”

Caviar is no stranger to international recognition, winning the Google Lantern Awards 2016 for VIVA Kuwait, placing 5th in the Google Lantern Awards 2017 for STC’s #MyCampaignForCharity. The agency was also recognised by international marketing news publisher ADWEEK as producing the 7th Best branded video in the world for du Telecom in 2014.

Caviar’s new UAE office is located at Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai. For enquiries please email info@caviarcreative.com.

About Caviar Creative

Caviar is an award-winning regional creative agency that has been delivering world-class integrated campaigns, based on in-depth local insights, to the MENA markets for the past 19 years. We always aim to create content & campaigns that engages, captivates, and motivates the audience. With well over 100 million video views and growing daily, our work often breaks through advertising barriers to become a part of the regional pop-culture.

