Carsten Bender joins Audi Middle East as brand director

Dubai: Carsten Bender has been appointed as Brand Director of Audi Middle East effective as of June 3rd 2018. With over 18 years’ experience with AUDI AG, Carsten Bender joins Audi Middle East as the Brand Director in the region. His career with the Four Rings has included international achievements as Sales Manager for Australia, New Zealand and Japan and as the Director of After Sales for the European Markets based at the Company headquarters in Ingolstadt. His most recent roles were as the Sales Director for both Eastern and Western European regions. He returns to the Middle East, where he held the position of Audi Middle East Sales Director from 2009-2011, to lead the Audi brand in the region.

As Audi Middle East Brand Director, operating from the AVME regional office in Dubai, Carsten Bender will be responsible for driving the growth across 11 countries in the GCC and Levant for the Audi brand. Key to this will be to focus on enhancing the customer experience through the long term goals of digitalisation, sustainability and urbanisation throughout the dealer network. Carsten Bender, Brand Director of Audi Middle East said: “I am taking over the responsibility of Audi Middle East at a time of great change, both globally and regionally. Audi has a strong portfolio of innovative new models to bring to the market over the next few years and I am looking forward to a period of growth and opportunity upon which we can further develop our business. We have excellent business partners to work with in our region and I look forward to utilising my experience, in the Middle East, Europe and Asia Pacific, to continue to build our Brand image in the region and to enhance the customer experience.”

