Carrefour says thank you to 300,000 loyal Carrefour customers using MyCLUB

Doha, Qatar: Carrefour Qatar celebrates a major milestone in reaching 300,000 MyCLUB members in under one year. MyCLUB is Carrefour’s bespoke loyalty programme and the first of its kind in the Middle East’s retail sector.

Since its launch in April 2017, Qatar’s MyCLUB users have been rewarded with more than 140,000 vouchers, with a total value of QR 7 million. Carrefour is committed to providing the best in class customer service by continuously enhancing consumers’ shopping experience. MyCLUB is designed to create great moments for all customers everyday, by offering personalised discounts and regular promotions based on members’ shopping habits.