Carnegie Mellon and Qatar Development Bank collaborate to meet real business needs of Qatar

DOHA, QATAR – Qatar Development Bank ’s Abdulaziz Bin Nasser Al-Khalifa stated that collaborations with academic institutions like Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) improve the services and support available to aspiring entrepreneurs in Qatar. Al-Khalifa, who is CEO of Qatar Development Bank (QDB) , was speaking at CMU-Q as a part of the Dean’s Lecture Series, a forum for leaders in business and government to discuss issues that affect the future of Qatar and the world.

Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, commented: “As the opportunities for entrepreneurs in Qatar grow, we find our students and alumni increasingly look to entrepreneurship as a viable career option. These startups need nurturing and support now—and the QDB is a leader in this area—but these businesses can become the engine that drives the Qatar economy.”

Advertisement

Al-Khalifa discussed how the QDB ’s efforts to diversify Qatar’s economy focus primarily on supporting local SMEs: “Today, we have around 25,000 private sector establishments, 97 percent of which are SMEs, so the role of QDB in enhancing the participation of SMEs and entrepreneurs in the market is of immense importance.”

For more information on programs offered at Carnegie Mellon Qatar, please visit: https://www.qatar.cmu.edu/academics

-Ends-

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

For more than a century, Carnegie Mellon University has challenged the curious and passionate to imagine and deliver work that matters. A private, top-ranked and global university, Carnegie Mellon sets its own course with programs that inspire creativity and collaboration.

In 2004, Carnegie Mellon and Qatar Foundation began a partnership to deliver select programs that will contribute to the long-term development of Qatar. Today, Carnegie Mellon Qatar offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computational biology, computer science, and information systems. Nearly 400 students from 35 countries call Carnegie Mellon Qatar home.

Graduates from CMU-Q are highly sought-after. Most choose careers in top organizations in Qatar and around the world, and many have pursued graduate studies. With ten graduating classes, the total number of alumni is nearly 700.

To learn more, visit www.qatar.cmu.edu and follow us on:

Twitter: @CarnegieMellonQ

Instagram: @carnegiemellonq

Facebook: CarnegieMellonQ

YouTube: CarnegieMellonQatar

LinkedIn: Carnegie Mellon Qatar

© Press Release 2018