Careem Announces Launch of Operations in Gaza and Nablus

Hundreds of Captains enrolled in the Careem platform to be able to provide modern transportation services in the cities of Gaza and Nablus. The fleet in Gaza includes licensed private cars by the authorities and Careem will be operating with Taxis in Nablus. The strategy of the company in both cities will help provide state of the art transportation services while also improving the Taxi industry.

Careem, the region’s leading ride-hailing service in the MENA, Turkey and Pakistan, has announced the launch of its services in the cities of Gaza and Nablus as part of its commitment to providing exceptional transportation services to the people of Palestine.

Also commenting on this occasion, the Managing Director of Emerging Markets at Careem, Ibrahim Manna, said, “Careem takes pride in serving Palestine, as part of its overall commitment to expanding its services to the rest of Palestinian Governorates - a dedication also backed by the interest of its customers in Ramallah City during its soft launch stage. This opportunity coincides with an important development in a neighboring country, Jordan, following the statement issued by the Jordanian Prime Ministry authorizing Careem to operate in the country.”

“We are excited to expand our mission in Palestine to Gaza and Nablus, two cities with significant untapped potential for mobility and youth employment,” Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-founder of Careem said. “Careem’s objective in Palestine is to simplify the lives of people through an advanced mobility infrastructure, create tens of thousands of income-generating opportunities for local youth, and hopefully inspire other regional businesses to expand to Palestine.”

Advertisement

“We’re delighted to be implementing smart and safe transportation services for the people of Palestine,” Manna continued. “With Careem services now in Gaza and Nablus, customers can benefit from our smart app and will be able to know the cost of their ride through a fare estimator. Our customers will also be able to track their ride via the Careem app GPS technology, being able to share it with their family and friends. This is important for us and safety is a key priority at Careem, for our customer, colleagues and Captains.”

"We are operating in close collaboration with the Minister of Transportation, the Palestinian Government and all involved parties in Gaza and Nablus. Our objective is to contribute to providing excellent services and improving the transportation sector in Palestine." Added Manna.

With an expected rise of over 5000 Captains in Palestine within the next three years, Careem aims to present tremendous opportunities for all eligible youth and taxi drivers in Nablus and Gaza in joining the Careem fleet, which is already comprised of more than 500,000 Captains in the broader Middle East and North Africa, including Turkey and Pakistan.

“We believe innovation is best delivered through partnership between the public and private sectors which is why we are pleased to work with taxi drivers in Palestine as they are the backbone of the transportation sector in Palestine especially given their exceptional experience in providing transportation services in difficult and unstable conditions,” Manna added.

With a diverse array of high-profile investors such as Kingdom Holding, Daimler and Rakuten amongst others, Careem hopes to accelerate growth and innovation within Palestine, a market it believes to have significant untapped potential.

Anyone with the right credentials and a driving license may simply apply through the Careem website, fulfilling the conditions and requirements. Eligible individuals will undergo a comprehensive training by the company, ensuring compliances to public safety and quality and will allow them to earn a steady, reliable income for themselves and their families.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018