Capital School Bahrain Announces Site for New State-of-the-Art Campus

One of Bahrain’s most reputed educational institutions, Capital School Bahrain has announced the signing of a 25-year lease for a spacious and convenient new school campus site situated in a strategically placed and convenient location in Saar. Once complete, the modern facility will provide state of the art amenities and features to better serve the students and support the community. Construction is expected to begin after all Municipality approvals and formalities have been completed. Opening of the Phase 1 of the new campus is planned for 2019.

"We are truly excited about this opportunity to inaugurate this beautiful new site, which will create more capacity to serve our students and provide them with excellent facilities," said Mr. Adel Al Safar, Chairman of the Al Safar Group under whose umbrella the Capital School stands. "Building this new campus fulfills the vision of what we have wanted for our children and the community for many years. It has been the continued endeavor of Capital School to provide the best amenities for our students in order to support the learning experience and make these important formative years as valuable as we can. We are grateful to the government and to all authorities who have supported us in our vision."