Capital School Bahrain Announces Site for New State-of-the-Art Campus

Press Release

One of Bahrain’s most reputed educational institutions, Capital School Bahrain has announced the signing of a 25-year lease for a spacious and convenient new school campus site situated in a strategically placed and convenient location in Saar. Once complete, the modern facility will provide state of the art amenities and features to better serve the students and support the community. Construction is expected to begin after all Municipality approvals and formalities have been completed. Opening of the Phase 1 of the new campus is planned for 2019.

"We are truly excited about this opportunity to inaugurate this beautiful new site, which will create more capacity to serve our students and provide them with excellent facilities," said Mr. Adel Al Safar, Chairman of the Al Safar Group under whose umbrella the Capital School stands. "Building this new campus fulfills the vision of what we have wanted for our children and the community for many years. It has been the continued endeavor of Capital School to provide the best amenities for our students in order to support the learning experience and make these important formative years as valuable as we can. We are grateful to the government and to all authorities who have supported us in our vision."

The stunning new campus will enhance the school’s academic and extra-curricular offer. The full-fledged school with an international curriculum will cater to Bahraini children as well as students of all nationalities. It will include upgraded classrooms, labs, library, music rooms and a full-size gymnasium, in addition to other amenities.

Mr. Naser Shahrour, CEO of Al Safar Group added, “The formative years in school are of great importance for a child and we are aware of the confidence parents place the school to care for the children and to ensure that their learning experience and overall development is of the best. Achieving the highest of academic standards as well as developing a co-operative, well-rounded pupil forms the bases of our school mission statement. We have worked to create an atmosphere of warmth and care because we believe that a happy child learns well. This new campus is an important milestone in our efforts to continually live up to that promise. ”

With the new campus, Capital School Bahrain will have the capacity to welcome more students in the coming school years, following strictly the rules and regulations of the government. For more information about enrollment procedures and seat availability, please visit the Capital School Bahrain website www.capitalschoolbahrain.com 

